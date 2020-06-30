Today, smart watches are increasingly in demand devices. So much so that it is one of the few technology sectors that has not stopped growing despite the coronavirus crisis, registering sales 12% higher than the same period in 2019. And, according to forecasts, this trend will continue for years to come.

The new generation of smartwatches needs new processors that can provide them with more power for smoother performance and improved connectivity, but with minimal power consumption that allows them to extend battery life.

To respond to these needs, Qualcomm has introduced Snapdragon Wear 4100 and Wear 4100+, the new platforms that come to succeed Snapdragon Wear 3100 that we met in the last third of 2018.

The new platform come in two variants. On one side is Snapdragon Wear 4100+, which includes the main SoC and the Always On (AON) coprocessor, in addition to the PMIC, RF and RFFE chips. On the other is Snapdragon Wear 4100, which offers the same equipment except for the AON coprocessor. Both are compatible with the open source platform Android and with Wear OS from Google OS.

Hybrid architecture for more power and less battery consumption

Snapdragon 4100+ is based on the brand’s ultra low power hybrid architecture, a solution that offers powerful performance with greater autonomy.

On the one hand it includes the Qualcomm SDM429w or Qualcomm SDA429w high-performance SoC, which is responsible for carrying out heavy tasks that require a high level of power. It features low-power 12nm CPU, GPU, memory, modem, and in-process camera subsystems, with a dedicated dual DSP for modem / location and sensors / audio.

On the other hand is the ultra-low-power Always On (AON) Qualcomm QCC1110 coprocessor, which is in charge of minor functions while the user does not interact with the smartwatch (95% of the time). It is more powerful than the previous generation and its software interface to manage interactions with the SoC is stronger.

Performance and optimized connectivity

Compared to the previous platform, the architecture of the new Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform offers significant improvements in performance, connectivity, intelligence and power.

The new platform Offers 85% faster performance than Snapdragon Wear 3100 and provides smoother device operation. This is possible thanks to the new SoC consisting of quad-core A53 processors, Adreno 504 GPU, faster LPDDR3 memory (750 MHz) and a dual ISP with support for cameras up to 16 Mpx.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the 4G LTE mode based on 12nm process technology has been enhanced with a dedicated DSP, low power features like eDRX, platform level power management, Cat 4/3 support / 1 and single / dual antennas.

Power consumption is 25% lower than that of the previous generation. This is possible primarily due to 12nm process technology and dual DSP that provides optimal division of workload, among other improvements.

Thanks to these ingredients, the new smart watches can offer an optimized user experience in the different modes of use (interactive, sports, ambient mode and watch mode) with a reduced impact on the battery.

First smartwatches with Snapdragon 4100 platforms

The first smart watches that will equip the Snapdragon 4100 platforms will hit the market soon.

One of them will be the imoo Z6 Ultra, A smartwatch for kids with support for video and images with dual cameras, 4G LTE modem connectivity, great performance and longer battery life.

On the other hand, the new generation of Mobvoi TicWatch Pro smart watches It will also come with Snapdragon 4100 platforms.

