Snapdragon 778G, Qualcomm’s new SoC for the mid-range

Qualcomm presented today at the 5G Summit its new SoC for mid-range terminals. Its about Snapdragon 778G, which will begin to appear on Motorola, Xiaomi, Realme, Honor and Oppo terminals from the second half of 2021.

The Snapdragon 778G is strongly committed to improving multimedia capabilities. It is located below the Snapdragon 888, from which it takes some of its characteristics, and above the Snapdragon 765G used in cheap phones, but with a certain aroma of gaming.

Considered by Qualcomm as a “high-end” proposition, this SoC, built under lithography of 6nm, incorporates a X53 5G modem, a Kryo 670 CPU at 2.4 GHz and a GPU Adreno 642L. The company claims that both the main and graphics processors are individually 40% faster than the previous generation.

While this is a mid-range SoC, its gaming performance should be very good. Qualcomm has included it in the suite Snapdragon Elite Gaming that allows includes like Game Quick Touch, a feature that provides greater responsiveness and additional support for displays with refresh rates up to 144Hz.

Consumers’ habits include heavy use of social media and photographic tools to create content. Qualcomm knows this and for this reason it has also incorporated important multimedia improvements to its new SoC.

The Snapdragon 778G is capable of recording video from up to three cameras simultaneously. Also, you can take photos up to 22 megapixels.

The above mentioned photo and video functions are available thanks to a set of three image signal processors known as ISP. It is a feature inherited from the Snapdragon 888.

The Snapdragon 778G also supports tiered HDR image sensors so you can capture computational HDR videos that provide enhancements in color, contrast, and detail.

Qualcomm also includes other proprietary features such as Snapdragon sound, which enhances wireless audio and its sixth generation artificial intelligence engine, which optimizes machine learning.

As expected, this SoC has native support for Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, and Wi-Fi 6E. As for the telephony network, it supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G.

