Snapdragon 750G and 5G connection: this Xiaomi mobile is powerful and now costs only 266 euros | Technology

One of Xiaomi’s most balanced phones, the Mi 10T Lite, drops a little more to be close to its lowest historical price. Right now it is Amazon who has it on offer.

Of all the mobiles that Xiaomi has put on sale in the last year, it is difficult to highlight just one, and that is that the Asian brand has covered practically all sides, from low cost models to some high-end models, with or without 5G.

One of the best Xiaomi phones, without a doubt, is the Mi 10T Lite, which has 5G and a price well below 300 euros. Specifically, right now Amazon sells it for 266 euros, very close to the all-time low it has had to date.

This Xiaomi mobile stands out for being the most affordable of all 5G, in addition to having good specifications that make it a reference.

It is a phone that has practically everything, especially a more than outstanding fluidity, as we have seen first-hand in ComputerHoy.com in its complete analysis, which has left us very good feelings in all areas.

5G and high level display

5G connectivity is the main claim of this Xiaomi Mi 10T, one of the cheapest 5G mobiles in Spain right now, although more and more entry-level smartphones have it.

That said and taking into account that the coverage of these networks is limited right now, there are other features that are more worth it, such as its Full HD + screen with 144 Hz refresh, something that is noticeable and a lot with normal use, but especially when watching videos and playing games.

By power there will be no complaints either. With Snapdragon 750G the fluidity is perfect at all times, without slowness and responding instantly in applications and games.

It has a fast charge and an NFC chip for mobile payments, so it can be really little fault. Perhaps that the weight is a little higher than what is usual right now in mid-range terminals, but nothing beyond that.

Its original price was 329 euros, so the Amazon discount that the Mi 10T Lite leaves at 266 euros is quite large, probably with little room for future discounts.

