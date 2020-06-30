Qualcomm’s new watch processors are finally official.

Basically all of the WearOS-based smartwatches available on the market today have a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 or 3100 processor. These two have many things in common, but the most important is the fact that they are based on the ancient platform 28-nanometer Snapdragon 400, which once gave life to mobiles like the original Motorola Moto G. This, broadly speaking, summarizes the clear disadvantage with which watches based on the Google watch platform play compared to the competition. But Qualcomm could have a solution. One that we heard about for the first time a year ago, and that has come true today.

The Californian company specialized in semiconductors has presented a new series of processors oriented to smartwatches Loaded with news and improvements, which promise to be enough to revolutionize – or rather revive – the segment of watches based on Google’s operating system.

More power, the jump to 64 bits and other improvements that come with the Snapdragon Wear 4100

Qualcomm’s new line of SoCs arrives consisting of two processors: the Snapdragon Wear 4100 and 4100+. Both chips are based on the Snapdragon 429 processor introduced in 2018, manufactured in a 12-nanometer process. With respect to the current processor that most WearOS-based smartwatches include, one of the advantages of this chip is the fact of having ARM Cortex-A53 cores, so that the old 32-bit cores are finally left behind.

The main difference between both variants is the fact that the « Plus » model has a QCC1110 co-processor for energy saving with improvements for the Always On mode – it is now capable of displaying up to 64,000 colors – similar to that included in the current Snapdragon Wear 3100. Otherwise, the two models in the Snapdragon Wear 4100 series promise improvements of up to 85% in terms of at memory and processing speeds, a 250% increase in graphics rendering, and improved autonomy by up to 25%.

Consisting of a powerful application processor and ultra-low power coprocessor, the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform extends our hybrid architecture and is designed to deliver super-fast performance and connectivity, a smarter AlwaysOn experience and longer battery life for next-generation connected smartwatches. ”

The Plus model also introduces new features such as the possibility of sleep monitoring –A function that, by the way, is not natively integrated in WearOS or Google Fit–, an improved sport mode and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

With this new installment, Qualcomm also seeks to offer watches greater independence from mobile devices through the Integrated 4G connectivity and eSIM technology.

TicWatch Pro 3, the first watch with Snapdragon Wear 4100

Fortunately, it didn’t take long to find out the first smartwatch on the market with the new Qualcomm processor inside. It’s about the new TickWatch Pro 3, a new Mobvoi model that arrives just days after the presentation of the TicWatch C2 Plus by the same company.

Not much is known about the new watch at the moment, beyond the fact that it is a smartwatch with a design that keeps the lines of the previous editions, and its main difference is the inclusion of the Snapdragon 4100 inside, an important advance over the Snapdragon 3100 that mounts the current version of the TicWatch Pro series.

Follow all the Android news on our official Telegram channel, we are more than 50,000 members!

Follow Explica.co