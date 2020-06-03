San Francisco, United States.

The messaging application Snapchat stopped promoting the publications of the president of United States, Donald trump, claiming that they incite “racial violence”.

However, the agent’s messages are still visible to the subscribers of his account and appear when a user performs a specific search.

“We are not currently promoting the president’s content on the Discover platform,” the app’s recommended profiles section, Snapchat told an . consultation.

“We will not publish voices that incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion at Discover,” added the youth-focused social network.

Snapchat thus joins Twitter, which sparked the anger of the President of the United States last week, by placing warnings on messages that the Republican magnate sends to his more than 81 million followers.

However, the two networks have chosen not to completely banish Trump of their platforms.

“Racial violence and injustice have no place in society and we stand in solidarity with all those who seek peace, love, equality and justice in the United States,” said Snapchat.

This ad, like that of Twitter, occurs at a time when hundreds of thousands of people have been protesting for more than a week across the country against police violence, of which the black community is especially a victim.

DEMONSTRATIONS FOR DEATH OF FLOYD

The death of George Floyd, an African American suffocated by a white police officer while handcuffed and offering no resistance, in late May, was the trigger for these protests in a country already affected by the covid-19 pandemic, which caused more than 100,000 deaths and left tens of millions of people out of work.

Snapchat’s father and Snap’s CEO, Evan Spiegel, sent an extensive memo over the weekend to employees condemning what he saw as a legacy of injustice and racial violence in the country.

“Every minute that we remain silent in the face of evil and evil deeds we are acting in support of evildoers,” Spiegel wrote.

Not recommended

The Discover feature on Snapchat is a platform on which the California-based company decides what it recommends to users. Trump’s account remains on the platform, but viewing it will no longer be recommended, according to Snapchat.

“We can continue to allow divisive people to maintain an account on Snapchat, as long as the content posted is consistent with our community guidelines, but we will not promote that account or content in any way,” Spiegel said in the memo.

Snapchat It is particularly popular with young internet users.

The campaign manager Trump Towards presidential re-election in November, he denounced the measure and said that “Snapchat is trying to manipulate the 2020 elections, illegally using its corporate funding to promote JOe Biden and repress the president. Trump“

Unlike Twitter or now Snapchat, Facebook, the world’s first social network, has chosen not to intervene or censor in any way the messages of Trump.

A decision made by Mark Zuckerberg, director and founder of Facebook, but publicly criticized by company staff.