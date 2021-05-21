Snapchat presents its new Spectacles augmented reality glasses that interact more with the real environment | Technology

The latest generation of Snapchat virtual reality glasses is here. The company has presented new Spectacles with more brightness and capacity for interaction.

They are the fourth generation of AR glasses that Snapchat presents, a heavier model than the previous generation, but still with the aim of offering a fun interactive experience for any user, far from the professional and educational field on which Microsoft has focused with its Hololens.

The new Spectacles were announced this week showing fantastic worlds full of butterflies, virtual pets and digital sports from the hand of Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snapchat. “The next generation of Spectacles can help unlock a new way to use AR hands-free,” he explained.

Direct rivals to Facebook’s glasses, the Spectacles have dual wave displays that overlap the AR effects created with Snapchat’s software tools. Meanwhile, the mount integrates four built-in microphones, two stereo speakers and a touch panel to control the operating system.

Finally, the two front cameras help the glasses to detect the real objects in front of us and adjust the AR effects to that environment more naturally. So the butterflies know how to land on the user’s hand or the animals fix themselves running on the ground where we are.

However, this new model has a main drawback, it will not be for sale yet. This is a test version that will be distributed among a group of AR effects developers to power applications and experiences in glasses. A small group chosen from the 200,000 people already doing AR for the AR mobile app.

Another negative aspect is its short autonomy, its battery only supports 30 minutes of continuous use, an effect caused by the power of the screen that is capable of reaching the 2,000 nits of brightness for outdoor use. However, far from these drawbacks, the new Spectacles have other more interesting novelties, for example, they allow several people to see and interact with the same scene in AR.

Tapping the vast potential of @ Snap’s AR platform, the next generation of Spectacles allow you to overlay Lenses directly onto the world in front of you, for an immersive AR experience. #SnapPartnerSummithttps: //t.co/r4XnSC886z pic.twitter.com/UTDDoxwBOO – Spectacles (@Spectacles) May 20, 2021

Snapchat has launched an innovation lab called Ghost for $ 3.5 million to support creators creating their AR effects. It has also promoted a collaboration with Verizon to push AR use through 5G and is working on a camera drone while getting its glasses to market.

The company says it could take a decade to reach mainstream adoption, perhaps a mix of innovation and development work and marketing strategy to create buzz.