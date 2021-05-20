Snapchat presents its first augmented reality glasses to bring its filters and virtual objects to the real environment

In the last hours, during the annual event of the brand, Snapchat has presented what are its fourth generation Spectacles. The fourth generation of Spectacles and the first augmented reality. The new glasses allow you to combine virtual reality with the real environment. Of course, they will only be distributed to “creators”.

Three models of smart glasses had so far presented Snapchat. With its pluses and minuses, they had a similar design where style predominated with a very large front camera. In this case the design is completely different, offering glasses much more squared and “tech”. Not surprisingly they have much more technology inside.

In your design highlights the use of a thick and huge black frame It contains stereo speakers, four microphones, two cameras, and a touch panel. With the touch panel users can navigate to change the available lens or other options. By doing so, the augmented reality effect appears and users can interact with it.

The technology behind the new Spectacles works in a similar way to the technology used in augmented reality of mobiles. The difference, of course, is that there is no mobile. The glasses allow to visualize the digital elements in the real environment in real time.

Tapping the vast potential of @ Snap’s AR platform, the next generation of Spectacles allow you to overlay Lenses directly onto the world in front of you, for an immersive AR experience. #SnapPartnerSummithttps: //t.co/r4XnSC886z pic.twitter.com/UTDDoxwBOO – Spectacles (@Spectacles) May 20, 2021

Delving a little deeper into their specs, Snapchat says that the new Spectacles include 3D displays with a brightness of up to 2,000 nits. Other details have also been seen such as the fact that it has six degrees of freedom in motion, automatic marker tracking or photon movement latency of 15 ms.

A product that will not be mass-sold

Augmented reality seems to be the next big step in technology. Different manufacturers are betting on it, highlighting Facebook with its Oculus division or Apple with its efforts with ARKit. Nor should you forget what Niantic is doing.

The world through the new Spectacles.

Snapchat here has a huge experience with its entire augmented reality ecosystem that it has built in recent years in its app. However, it will not be with these glasses that they conquer the market. The glasses will not be put on sale, but will be offered only to selected “creators” of the platform.

They have not wanted to indicate why this, although there are several clues about it. The most important of all is the development of augmented reality technology. These glasses probably do not reach a minimally decent level of performance and for which the user decides to pay a reasonable enough price. A “test” with a select group of users it can help improve technology for a next generation.

Via | Snapchat