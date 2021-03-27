Snapchat develops a similar function to the TikTok duos

TikTok shows, in addition to its usual functions, videos where users make duets, a type of content that allows the user to join a video already shared by another ‘tiktoker’, as a response. Now Snapchat is working on a similar feature called ‘Remix’ designed to respond to ‘Snaps’.

This function allow users to reply to a friend’s story by recording their own Snap alongside the original while it is playing, similar to what a TikTok Duet does, according to TechCrunch.

Snapchat stories, the ephemeral content that disappears after a while, became so popular that social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and even Twitter have ended up incorporating them.

The company has confirmed to the aforementioned media that you have already started external testing of the new tool. Users also will have format options to place the two videos, such as side by side, one on top of the other or superimposed.