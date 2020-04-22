On social networks, we find the best and the worst. This time, we are in the worst … On January 4, 2016, two young men in their twenties were arrested in Perpignan for the broadcast of a video of alleged rape on social networks, which had led to the opening of an investigation in Essonne, said police sources.

These are Internet users who, shocked by this video of just under five minutes circulating on social networks, alerted the authorities. These images were first released on Snapchat, a temporary photo and video sharing app. This works in a particular way: once the content is seen, it “self-destructs” after a few seconds.

This is probably what prompted rapists to choose this tool, where more than five billion videos are viewed every day. But their video ended up on social networks (Facebook in particular), thus escaping their “control”.

They should have known that there are many ways to keep content posted on Snapchat. First, if a photo or video is published in their story, all of the user’s friends can view and review the content for 24 hours. You just have to take a screenshot, film what is broadcast on the smartphone to keep track of it.

There are also many apps that allow you to retrieve content published on Snapchat. There are also many online tutorials on how to keep photos and videos posted on Snapchat.

Snapchat is, of course, against saving content and regularly applies to ask Google or Apple to block these apps in their stores. They therefore have a fairly short lifespan, but are generally quickly replaced.

There was therefore no shortage of tools for a user shocked by this video to disseminate it more widely and for others to alert the authorities, who were quickly able to trace the alleged rapists.