Snapchat was the application par excellence if you wanted to create an avatar of yourself, but technology advances and Facebook did not want to be less. Check out the innovative tool on this social network!

May 17, 202020: 11pm

The social networks They acquired great importance and relevance during the current situation that we spend in our homes alone, with family, friends or partner. Without a doubt, whether for work, routine or fun, they have helped to entertain.

Communication through video call It is the ideal option for various groups that, in the context that we live around the world, live far and separated, can maintain their social ties. The Internet has never been so well used.

Video calls in the current context.

The different options (some new ones) that we now have available to use are incredible, such as the creative and original functionalities that it gives us. Tik Tok with its videos, challenges and imitations.

The Tik Tok application regained strength and popularity in these times.

Facebook He did not want to be less and he also innovated. Now all users can create your own avatars as if it were a video game: a fun way to see ourselves as cartoon characters, right?

We could already see this function in services such as Snapchat, where the act of creating our avatar added new stickers and very funny stories were generated with our avatar. On Facebook, they can be used only in stories or through Messenger.

How do avatars work on Facebook?

Facebook announced this new functionality through an official post. In it he also ensured that the feature will progressively reach all users since, at the moment, it is only available in United States.

In the avatar creation section, we can customize it to our liking, changing facial features, or clothing thereof. The first thing you have to do is check that your application is updated, so you will have to enter Google Play or App Store, depending on your device, to make sure you have the latest update to the app.

Create your own avatar on Facebook. Available only in the US

Once you have the latest version of Facebook, all you have to do to create your avatar is position yourself in a comment box and click on the stickers icon; Then, just click on the option “Make your avatar” and a tab will open with you to start creating it.

Then, an emoji without gender distinction will appear for you to personalize in your own way. It is worth mentioning that, for a better resemblance between the avatar and the user, Facebook allows you to activate the “mirror” option where your front camera will open so that you can compare your creation with yourself.

Progressively, Facebook avatars will reach other countries.

Without a doubt, with millions of people around the world locked within four walls, social networks and technology became the best allies of the human being.