The social network Snapchat announced on Wednesday that it will stop promoting the account of the President of the United States, Donald Trump, considering that his messages of the last days in relation to the protests against police brutality in the country “incite racial violence” .

In a statement, Snap, the owner of the social network of images that disappear after a few hours, said it will not “amplify voices that incite racial violence and injustice” by giving them “free promotion” in the Discover section of its platform.

Discover is the promotional section of Snapchat, in which users are recommended to content and popular accounts that artificial intelligence determines may be of interest to them.

The measure does not imply that the Trump account on Snapchat is closed or that it is no longer accessible to those who deliberately search for it, but only that it will stop promoting itself to users who have not specifically asked to access it.

Trump currently has more than a million and a half followers on Snapchat, although his use of this social network is generally limited to ads and campaign messages, and not to the personal comments and in some highly controversial cases that he pours on platforms like Twitter and Facebook.

Snap’s decision becomes relevant given the controversy caused by the decision by Facebook, and specifically by its co-founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, not to take any action against a message that was partially censored by Twitter.

The message that caused the controversy was shared by Trump on his Facebook and Twitter accounts last Friday and in it he referred to the acts of violence that have been repeated in several cities in the United States since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Police May 25 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

“These THUGS are dishonoring George Floyd’s memory, and I won’t let this happen. I just spoke to (Minnesota) Governor Tim Walz and told him the Army is with him. Any difficulties and we will take over but when the looting begins, the shooting begins, “the president wrote.

Twitter determined that the message violated its community regulations against content that glorifies violence, and partially censured it, making it difficult and in some cases preventing users from reading or replying to the tweet.

He was 46 years old and his death at the hands of the police in Minneapolis sparked a wave of protests in the United States.

On Facebook, however, the message was not censored or limited in its exposure, and Zuckerberg himself said that although he personally rejects the content of the president’s message, it is protected by freedom of expression on the platform.

This decision has been openly criticized by several Facebook employees in recent days, and even led to a virtual stoppage organized by workers last Monday.