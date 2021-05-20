Snap Plans New Video Editing App, Augmented Reality Features

By Sheila Dang

(Reuters) – Snap Inc, owner of the Snapchat messaging app, announced on Thursday that it will launch new standalone software called Story Studio later this year, with video editing tools to help its users create professional-grade content for them. mobile phones.

Snap said it will also add a new feature to help prominent Snapchat personalities earn money by allowing fans to send them paid gifts through the app.

The announcements, made during the annual Partner Summit for app developers and partner brands, are aimed at helping the company compete for increased use in the social media industry, where platforms like Instagram and TikTok are creating ways for them to Your users earn more money by creating content.

Since November, video creators have made more than $ 130 million from posting material on the short-footage feature Spotlight, added Snap, which has paid more than $ 1 million a day to its users.

The Santa Monica, California-based company added that it will introduce a camera feature called Screenshop, which will allow users to take a photo of an outfit they see and then receive clothing recommendations from brands to recreate the look, for example.

Screenshop is part of Snap’s multi-year investment to grow augmented reality technology, which it sees as a way to improve the way users interact with their environment. Other technology companies, such as Facebook and Apple, are also investing heavily in AR technology.

