Snap buys augmented reality firm WaveOptics for more than $ 500 million

By Sheila Dang

May 21 – Snap Inc announced on Friday that it will acquire WaveOptics Ltd, a British augmented reality (AR) technology company, for more than $ 500 million.

The deal, first reported by The Verge and confirmed by a Snap spokesperson, will help the owner of the Snapchat photo messaging app forge his way into a future where AR glasses could be ubiquitous.

Snap, along with other tech giants like Facebook Inc and Apple Inc, are vying to develop AR devices as the next tech frontier after the smartphone. The idea behind the AR goggles is that it could allow a user to virtually observe the road directions in front of them, or see information about a landmark in their environment, for example.

Snap said it will pay half of the $ 500 million agreed by WaveOptics in shares at the last stock market close, and the other half in cash or two-year securities. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, while WaveOptics is headquartered in Oxford, England.

On Thursday, Snap unveiled a new version of its Spectacles glasses, the first to incorporate AR with two built-in cameras, two speakers and four microphones.

The new Spectacles will not be sold to the public and will only be available to AR developers who request to wear the glasses.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang. Edited in Spanish by Marion Giraldo)