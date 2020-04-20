The band SNAKEYES (formed by recently reunited Sphinx, Jose Pineda, Justi Bala and Carlos Delgado together with the Romanian singer Cosmin Aionita) continue with news from their recently released album “Evil Must Die”.

After recently editing his new video clip “I am Evil”, Snakeyes returns with a new video recorded from home in the work sessions for the live adaptation of the band’s new songs.

This is “War Machine”, the first song from their new album, you can see the band playing it from here:

In addition, since we are living in difficult times and we have decided to do everything possible to facilitate the stay in your homes. During the quarantine period on the next page you can download our latest album completely free of charge and in high quality mp3.

Click here to download a high-quality digital copy of Snakeyes’ new album “Evil Must Die”: https://bit.ly/2yu13Du

SnakeyeS released “Evil Must Die” on March 28. It is a journey through ten new songs produced and mixed by the bassist of the band José Pineda, which will make all the followers of the band go through various scenarios, both real and fictional: war, politics, religion or cinema and horror literature are present throughout the album. The band assures us that we are facing an album that lays the foundations for a style developed in previous albums: pure and solid Heavy Metal, without decorations or labels, music made for true lovers of this style.

The disc in physical format can only be obtained from the official store of the band at the following link: https://bit.ly/2JxKnwR

The latest single “I Am Evil” can be seen here:

We remember the first single “The Evil Dead”: an animated story in homage to one of the icons of series B horror movies and the universe of cosmic horror created by the writer H.P. Lovecraft.

Regarding the tour, the band has released the following statement:

As you can all imagine the next events will have to be relocated on another date that we will inform as soon as possible. The last dates to be affected have been Cádiz and Seville, with only the festivals confirmed to date remaining in the air. Given the uncertainty that exists right now with everything related to COVID-19, and more specifically to events of this type, we do not want to rush and close a date without knowing at least the measures that will return to normality. , and our sector will undoubtedly be one of the most affected in terms of restrictions. We, or anyone else, are certain that this will return to normal within a month or within six.

We really want to present this new album and enjoy all these new songs live with all of you, but now we can only wait and be responsible with the situation we are facing

The tickets purchased will be returned at their point of purchase or will be valid for the concert once the date is confirmed.

Much encouragement and many many thanks for your understanding. A hug from the whole band.

Confirmed dates Evil Must Tour 2020

June 13 – Camorock (Alameda, Málaga)

August 15 – Bodega Rock (Hornillos de Eresma, Valladolid)

September 26 – Algarroba Rock (Algarrobo, Málaga)