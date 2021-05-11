Snakeskin can inspire safer buildings

As experts point out, previous studies have shown that snakeskin-inspired surface geometry can generate different shear strengths, depending on the direction of the load.

In this case, the researchers have gone one step further, investigating the interaction between different types of soil and snake skin surfaces.

Today, builders tend to make modern pile foundations by drilling, nailing or pushing the piles into the ground, in order to achieve a sufficient bearing capacity to support the building. And the most common today is that these piles are precast with circular or quadratic cross sections, and an isotropic load capacity (that is, identical in all cutting directions), due to the smooth and symmetrical profile of the surface.