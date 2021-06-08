Snake meat: a nutritious snack for … the brave

There are some gastronomic customs that simply go beyond comprehension, especially for modern Western society. Such is the case of snake meatOf course, it is not common in Western foods and on the contrary it is a delicacy for some cultures and is even considered a good nutritional ally and is related to health benefits. Based on this today, snake meat is increasingly accepted as a healthy and exotic bushmeat optionIn fact, it is often offered alongside other exotic meats such as crocodile and ostrich.

Snakes are reptiles found in most countries of the world. And as a species they are famous because some are poisonous, which means they can inject poison into the bloodstream through a bite. Although in the United States it is not common to consume it, the most popular available variant comes from rattlesnakes and it is also common to find other types such as python meat on the internet. The truth is that rattlesnake meat is commonly eaten in the Southwest, and popular recipes include rattlesnake chili and grilled meat. Other cultures generally eat their own locally found snakes.

Between the facts that draw the most attention to this exotic tradition, is that for many cultures it is considered a food with medicinal potential. Such is the case of the Chinese tradition, in which it is considered a warm food and from which they also take advantage of the blood to mix it with liquor and produce a virility enhancing tonic. In Mexico it is also consumed for medicinal purposes, its intake being indicated to treat diseases of circulatory origin (varicose veins) and cancer, it is consumed dry or fresh to alleviate ailments such as inflammation, dizziness, anemia, leukemia among other ills. It is also consumed in places like Vietnam, Indonesia (Jakarta), Thailand and in fact it is marketed in the streets as meat for local consumption and in Phnom Penh, (Cambodia), this town is characterized by the street sale of roasted and golden snakes. It is worth mentioning that in the United States in Sweetwater town (Texas), one of the largest snake festivals in the world is held and for a few dollars you can taste a slice of snake with fries.

It is often said that snake meat tastes like chicken, however recurring consumers state that a closer approximation is frog legs. For many, its preparation is usually somewhat complicated, since if it is not prepared well the result can be very tough meat. The truth is that it is popularly consumed for its health benefits, which are related to its content in some important nutrients. Snake meat contains proteins like any other type of meat, it is well known that adequate protein consumption is necessary for the body to fulfill multiple bodily functions and are key to maintaining muscles. What’s more protein provides amino acids that the body cannot obtain in any other way, which do everything from building cell walls to regulating hormones.

Snake meat contains approximately 93 calories per 100 g (3.5 oz) of raw meat, depending on the type of snake. This is about half the calories and one third the amount of fat in a similar amount of beef tenderloin. Fewer calories and less fat content for the same weight of meat is a good combination of factors for those who want to lose weight.

The truth is that there are some precautionary measures around its consumption. The first reason is that it is not often sold commercially in the United States, therefore it does not have particular rigid health standards that other types of meats do. In fact it is well known that snake meat is often sold in “Rattlesnake Roundups” which have an atmosphere similar to rodeos and have been accused of low food preparation standards. This is of particular concern as rattlesnake meat in South America has been linked several times to severe strains of salmonella, which grows in the intestine of the snake and can cause food poisoning. With a good cooking method it is possible to neutralize this bacteria and that is why it is such an important measure. There are also some concerns about the poison and possible human consumption, the good news is that it does not represent any danger as it must enter the bloodstream to cause effects.

We can conclude that snake meat is relatively low in fat and calories, high in protein, not in vain some currently consider it a rising star in the food industry Do you dare to try this exotic alternative?

