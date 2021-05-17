Snake Eyes, spin-off of GI Joe, presents its spectacular first trailer

After a long time waiting, the first trailer for Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins finally arrives, a film long longed for by fans of action figures. Henry Golding stars in this surprising display of action and emotion in the company of other recognized stars. It’s been a long time since we’ve had a GI Joe adventure on the big screen but it seems like it’s time to get back to our old ways. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details about the new movie.

This GI Joe spin-off is completely focused on Snake Eyes, one of the most important members of the original military team. Even if Ray park was commissioned to play him in the films GI Joe: Rise of Cobra – 35% and GI Joe: The Counterattack – 28%, now it is Henry Golding who takes the baton to get into his skin and is completely exciting. Snake Eyes executes some great movements during combat, especially close combat, and is armed with a pair of katanas that do not leave anyone indifferent. The character is so popular that he even got his own skin in Fortnite in early 2021. You can watch the trailer with Henry then:

Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins It is directed by Robert Schwentke and has a screenplay written by Evan Spiliotopoulos. In addition to GoldingIn the cast we can find Andrew Koji, Samara Weaving and Úrsula Corberó as La Baronesa, the latter is famous for her role as Tokio in the successful Spanish series La Casa de Papel – 70%. It is clear that for this new installment of GI Joe no moments of fight and action have been spared, that is why GoldingAlong with their excellent cast, they give us truly fantastic combat moments. The film is infused with the GI Joe spirit.

