Snake eyes mid-credits scene revealed

Next week Snake Eyes: The Origin will be released in the United States, and today we learned that it will feature a mid-credits scene

Next weekend, we will know if the GI Joe films have a future or not, when Snake Eyes: The Origin, a film with which Paramount seeks to restart the franchise, opens in theaters.

Stephen Sommers’ The Rise of Cobra barely reached $ 300 million worldwide at the box office with a budget of $ 175 million, while John M. Chu’s GI Joe Retaliation was cheaper to produce on a budget of $ 130. million and made more money, 375 million, but it took eight years for this film based on the popular Hasbro action figures to arrive. So we will have to wait how fans receive the new movie.

Henry Golding stars in the film in his first attempt at playing an action hero, and with all the images we’ve seen so far of Snake Eyes he could turn out to be one of the most pleasant surprises of this summer. The protagonist has not been shy about expressing his wishes to headline a series of films, so it is not a surprise to find that the film has a credits scene designed to set new adventures.

What will we see in the mid-credits scene?

According to wegotthiscovered.com, once the movie has come to an end, we’ll see Andrew Koji’s Storm Shadow living the good life on a private jet accompanied by the Baroness (Úrsula Corberó), who offers him the chance to join a mysterious organization known as Cobra.

If you are knowledgeable about the history of Storm Shadow or have seen previous GI Joe films, you will know that Snake Eyes’ friend joins Cobra after the murder of the master of the ninja clan, trying to find out who was responsible for his death.

Meanwhile, Snake Eyes, who sees his friend fleeing the master’s lifeless body, thinks he is the culprit, turning the two friends into enemies, and then later reveals the truth and returns to being the friends they once were. In fact in the comics Storm Shadow ends up becoming a member of the GI Joe.

Synopsis:

Snake Eyes, a tenacious solitary warrior who, after saving the life of the heir of the Arashikage, is taken in by this Japanese clan. Upon their arrival in Japan, the Arashikage teach Snake Eyes how to become a ninja warrior, while also providing him with something he longs for: a home. But when secrets from his past are revealed, Snake Eyes’ honor and loyalty will be put to the test, even if it means losing the trust of his allies.

