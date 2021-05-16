Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins trailer premieres today! Where to see it?

Came the day. The trailer for Snake Eyes will be released today. Find out how, when and how you can access the content.

Details about the premiere of Snake Eyes: GI Joe Origins, as it is one of the great bets of the cinema for this year. Recently the first official images and a poster were published. Now the date and time of the trailer’s release has been revealed.

The advance will be part of the programming of the MTV Awards, so its broadcast will be made for the first time as part of the gala. The announcement was made by Henry Golding, protagonist of the film. The delivery of this award will take place this Sunday, May 16 at 9:00 p.m. The Angels).

Along with the previous notification, a new promotional poster for the film was posted on Twitter.

Tweets

TOMORROW night… #SnakeEyes himself, @HenryGolding, will premiere the TRAILER during the @MTVAwards at 9pm! https://t.co/xGFESKuejD – Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) May 15, 2021

🎲🎲TOMORROW: You don’t want to miss the #SnakeEyes TRAILER premiere on the @MTVAwards at 9pm. pic.twitter.com/kGGKg4IBXl – Snake Eyes (@SnakeEyesMovie) May 15, 2021

. @ HenryGolding spoke about his # Top5 films, @SnakeEyesMovie & more with @MTVNEWS 🎥 Watch the full interview here & catch a first look at #SnakeEyes during the #MTVAwards: https://t.co/ZN9TyoiA7P pic.twitter.com/iTszcIifUB – MTV (@MTV) May 15, 2021

Paramount makes this tape after 12 years of releasing The Rise of Cobra. It should be noted that the feature film in question will be a spin-off of the latter, focusing on Snake eyes, the enigmatic ninja member of the squad of the G.I. Joe.

For their part, together with Holding will be in the distribution Andrew Koji ( Fast & furious 6 ) What Storm shadow, Samara weaving (Ready or not) What Scarlett, Ursula Corberó ( The Secret Life of Pets ) What Baroness and Iko Uwais ( The Raid ) What Hard Master. This production is directed by the ingenuity of Robert Schwentke.

For its part, despite missing a very short time for its release, not much has been seen. At least it is known that it has been delayed since its original release in October last year and will now hit theaters on July 23.