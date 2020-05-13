Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

The Metal Gear movie project is one of the most excited for fans of this franchise in the absence of new games. Unfortunately, not much information is known about how the development of this tape is going; However, that does not mean that it is not going well. To keep in touch with fans, the film’s director Jordan Vogt-Roberts shared a message inviting characters from the iconic franchise to stay home.

Through his Twitter account, Vogt-Roberts shared a codec call in which David Hayter, Paul Eiding and Christopher Randolph speak, the voices of Snake, Colonel Campbell and Hal Emmerich, respectively.

The most interesting thing is that each one adopted the voice of these characters and presented a situation in the world of Metal Gear in the form of a codec transmission, in which Colonel Campbell and Hal Emmerich invite Snake to be patient in this quarantine. and staying at home, which is a good gesture from the talent that brought these characters to life.

Vogt-Roberts to Share Concept Art to Lighten Quarantine

Besides, this message served to give a slight update on the development of the Metal Gear movie. Through Snake, Vogt-Roberts reported that there is no news regarding the film itself, but mentioned that in the next few days it will release concept art from the film in order to raise the spirits of fans of the series a little. they are in quarantine to lighten this period in some way.

As part of this series, today Vogt-Roberts shared a concept art illustrated by Form Language Studio that reveals just how stunning the legendary Metal Gear REX weapon can be, being found targeting a soldier.

We leave you with the video and art below.

DAY 1 of #MGSQUARANTINE This gem was done by my friends at Form Language Studio. It’s the type of image I would’ve dreamed of having as my desktop wallpaper as a kid. I think the towering and insurmountable nature of REX speaks to the dread we’re collectively feeling right now. pic.twitter.com/hxPuU2tomk – Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 12, 2020

What did you think of the video that the creative shared? Are you eager to get on with your normal life as Snake? Are you waiting for the Metal Gear movie? Did you like the illustration? Tell us in the comments.

Little is known about this Metal Gear live-action tape. Among this known information about the production is that the cast that will participate in the film has not yet been chosen, but that a famous Star Wars actor would like to play Snake. On the other hand, you should know that the film will not tell the story of a specific installment, so it will be interesting how Vogt-Roberts, who is a fan of the franchise, will integrate some aspects of it in the production. Unfortunately, the film does not yet have an approximate release date.

