One of the most exciting things in music is that there is always something new or old to discover, it is like a bottomless pit. Bands emerge that went unnoticed in their time, musical treasures hidden in dusty old shops.

I love spending some of my time being a rare / rare disc treasure hunter! It is what keeps alive the flame of the excitement of listening to rock, since it is a genre where new groups tend to trace or repeat past plays.

Under the bizarre name “SNAFU” he erects a formation around drummer Bobby Harrison, who is none other than clubbing the patches in Procol Harum’s famous “A Whiter Shade of Pale”. The name of the band comes from the song “Big Eyed Beans From Venus” by Captain Beefheart. Around Harrison, he is joined by the talented and long-forgotten guitarist, Mick Moody who came from the extraordinary Juicy Lucy and as everyone knows was later a member of the most authentic Whitesnake. The band is completed by Terry Popple who was with Van Morrison, former Colin Gibson Ginger Baker’s Air Force, Pete Solley, another future Whitesnake.

SNAFU takes its influences from bands like Little Feat and The Allman Brothers. Billing a Country Rock where the “Slides Guitars” challenge each other with violins and mandolins. Her first album starts off briskly, “Long Gone,” with a great voice job by Harrison. “Said he the Judge”, “Monday morning” “Drowning in the sea of ​​love” with a great wah-wah guitar. “Country nest” with a superb steel-pedal guitar, “Funky friend”, “Goodbye USA” and “That’s the song” packed with guitars and organ. We have everything and at a high level. Hot and sulphurous themes with halftones full of nuances.

SNAFU opened for The Eagles, Doobie Brothers, E.L.P. And with his second job; ”Situation Normal” country rock influences are even more evident, but following the same level of quality. Highlighting the theme “Lock and Key” where Micky Moody captures a historic slide guitar.

His third and last job; ” All Funked Up ”is another superb work with the addition of Mel Collins on sax, Liza Strike on violin, Tim Hinkley on keyboards, a musician who can be found on hundreds of British records. The disc has some great versions of Stevie Wonder; “Keep On Running” by Gregg Allman; “» Don’t Keep Me Wondering »and Otis Reding’s” Hard To Handle “! A farewell album full of genuine British’s Rhythm And Blues ”, Funky and, of course, without forgetting the essence of Country rock.

I said, three albums to have for lovers of what Rock really is, without ridiculous poses or bullshit