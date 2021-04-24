Smurf, Navarrete, Berlanga, Zayas and amateur boxing in Puerto Rico

I share with you the interview that Sensacional Sports, a channel dedicated to boxing and wrestling in Puerto Rico, gave me about the card this Saturday in Kissimmee, Florida, headed by the title fight between Emanuel ‘Vaquero’ Navarrete and Christopher ‘Pitufo’ Díaz for the WBO featherweight title held by the Mexican.

The topics covered are those shown in this thematic guide along with their timeline.

THEMATIC GUIDE

(1:57) The fall of the Jaime Munguía fight and the expectation for the Kissimmee card.

(6:12) Will Xander Zayas, the youngest prospect ever signed by Top Rank, be the next Puerto Rican boxing star? Will Zayas save himself from Top Rank’s mistakes with Felix Verdejo and Carlos Adames?

(12:31) The new Puerto Rican generation and the negative role due to the mismanagement of amateur boxing in Puerto Rico.

(15:25) Expectations for Berlanga vs. Nicholson.

(20:20) Expectations for Emanuel Navarrete vs. Christopher Diaz.