As we can see through social networks, the favorite food before and after exercising is the smoothie. Smoothie is a simple and very easy to prepare drink that also contains fruits and various ingredients to have a variety of flavors.

From personalities like Barbara de Regil to Michelle Salas, Smoothies are the allies to eliminate cravings, recharge energy to exercise and start the day on the right foot. With these easy recipes prepare smoothies throughout the week and include them in a balanced diet to lose weight.

Smoothies for energy and cravings

Smoothie with red berries and oats

Red berries are a great source of antioxidants that will help our body to stop aging, in addition to having healthy sugars, vitamins and minerals to keep our sugar levels in order.

Ingredients

1 cup almonds or coconut

½ cup frozen red berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries (preferably or add ices along with the fruit)

3 tablespoons of oatmeal

½ banana or 1 tablespoon of honey to sweeten

Preparation method

Blend all the ingredients and mix them until there is a homogeneous consistency, if you want the more liquid and less thick smoothie, add more milk. Then empty the contents into a glass and voila.

Banana smoothie is an excellent option if you want a quick breakfast for exercise, It is light enough for physical activity and filler to recharge your energy in the morning, as well as being a source of potassium and fiber for its ingredients, with a sweet flavor.

Ingredients

1 banana

3 tablespoons of oatmeal

1 tablespoon of cinnamon

1 cup of almond or coconut milk

Ice to taste

Preparation method

Mix everything in a blender to form a homogeneous mixture, empty the smoothie in a glass and ready to enjoy.

.