One Piece Pirate Warriors 4, a highly anticipated Bandai Namco title, recently went on sale. Many fans eagerly awaited this musou, and it is not for less, since the pirate saga has great fan support due to the two decades of history behind them. Although this title has come out recently (on March 27 specifically), little by little more content is being released that will be released in the future to become the king of pirates.

Charlotee Smoothie embarks on the crew this summer

Charlotte Smoothie decides to embark on the crew of this game, to make clear the presence of the family of one of the four Yonkou, the fearsome pirate Big Mom. The Smoothie approach is sure to provide a fresh, new twist to the Bandai Namco title. In both anime and manga, Smoothie possesses the power of shibo shibo fruit It allows you to squeeze juice from your rivals, absorb them and even use them to grow or make explosions. It should be noted that at the moment we do not know how the power of Smoothie will adapt to the One Piece Pirate Warriors title, but we really want to see how it unfolds. Although there is no specific date, the incorporation of Smoothie to this musou will take place in summer.

We have loved your next addition. And you, how do you think Commander Sweet’s powers will adapt?

