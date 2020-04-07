The leak of Smolov keep bringing queue in Vigo. Celta did not give the striker permission to leave for his country, but the footballer decided to take a private flight on his own and travel to Russia in the middle of the confinement, skipping both the instructions of the health authorities and those of his own club, as well as Pione Sisto made the end.

Now, from Russian lands they report the reason that led the battering ram on loan from the Moscow Lokomotiv to pack so quickly to their country. According to Soviet media, the reason he took that private plane is none other than to celebrate his birthday. Maria Yumasheva, her fiancée and the granddaughter of Boris Yeltsin, who turns 18 and becomes of legal age.

Without force majeure

Celta himself confirmed that Smolov had fled to Russia without permission after asking for permission on several occasions. The Galician entity, aware that did not have a reason of force majeure to leave Spain in full quarantine for the coronavirus, He was not allowed, but he has finally seen how the player has left, ensuring that he will return as soon as possible.

“Due to the situation and the closing of borders, I have been forced to return to Russia to be closer to my family. I am very grateful to Celta for their support and I would like to make it clear that I informed the club of my steps at all times, “Smolov wrote on his social networks, which according to the Russian press he wanted to celebrate the birthday of his 18-year-old girlfriend there (12 less than him). As with Pione Sisto, it is expected that the Vigo club will impose an economic sanction on the footballer, loaned from the last winter market in the celestial discipline and that was bordering at a good level before the break due to the Covid-19 crisis.