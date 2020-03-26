Obviously, the world of football is no stranger to the coronavirus crisis. It can’t be. The competition is suspended until further notice and the footballers are confined to their homes as established by the Government to try to stop the spread of Covid-19, which has affected several Spanish clubs. One of those players is the Russian striker Fedor Smolov, who arrived at Celta in the winter market, and who feels detained in Vigo by the coronavirus.

The striker, who arrived at the Galician team in January on loan from the Lokomotiv in Moscow, admits that Celta leaders did not allow him to return to his country because they are confident of retaking LaLiga and admits that he feels being held in Vigo. “I thought maybe they would release me because the quarantine was extended, but it was not so because the club hopes that the championship will resume, “explained the striker, who in turn confessed that he is carrying the confinement quite badly.

Smolov assured that in these situations life becomes “harder” when you are “in a foreign country, in a foreign city, without any of your friends or acquaintances and you can’t even go outside », that’s why he spends many hours of the day playing the game console. The Russian striker, a fixture for Óscar García Junyent since his arrival, also explains why he does not wear a mask on a daily basis: «They do not protect, it only works for those who already have the virus, do not spread it. If you don’t have the virus, the mask won’t save you.

The problem would be that the health alert did not stop and Health did not allow the competition to resume. In that case, players like Smolov could insist the clubs to go to their countries, because they would have little to do in Spain if the situation is not straightened out and everything returns to normal as much as possible.