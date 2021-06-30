Smolka injured, Kris Moutinho faces Sean O’Malley at UFC 264

With Louis Smolka Injured bantamweight Sean O Malley already has a new opponent for his bout next week. “Sugar” will face Kris moutinho at UFC 264.

The change was confirmed by MMA Fighting the afternoon of this Wednesday.

Notice

Koutinho became known on the regional circuit for his time in CES MMA. The native of Massachusetts comes from submitting to Andrew Salas on CFFC 96 and will debut in the Octagon with a two-win streak.

O’Malley will attempt to get his first winning streak after losing his undefeated front Marlon vera. In his next fight, he beat Thomas almeida by unanimous decision in UFC 260. The bantamweight is known for his popularity on social media and also for his strong fists, with 9 wins per KO / TKO.

UFC 264 will be held on July 10 at the T-Mobile Arena from The Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement