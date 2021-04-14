Smoking joints affects driving: how long does the effect last?

Drive after smoking joints It’s as bad an idea as doing it after drinking alcohol. This is something that marijuana consumers they know plenty. But for how long should they avoid driving?

There is no definitive answer to this question. It depends on many factors, such as the cannabis dose, the regularity with which the consumer smokes joints or if, instead of this route of administration, he takes the drug in a oral.

Taking all this into account, some rough answers could be given. And that’s what a team of Australian scientists, in a study published in Neuroscience and Behavioral Reviews last June. With it they do not intend to give tricks to avoid the roadblocks. They simply analyze how long these effects last and understand that while a guideline figure can be calculated, there are many factors involved.

How long does the effect of the joints last?

Photo by David Gabrić on Unsplash

Not all substances from the plant Cannabis sativa they have a psychoactive effect. Actually, the person responsible for that famous high that the joints produce is mainly one of them, called tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Among its effects, the increased sensory perception and appetite, as well as the uncontrolled laughter wave altered perception of time. In addition, there are also some that can affect driving. This is, for example, the case of impaired working memory and fine motor skills.

To find out exactly how long these last symptoms last, Australian scientists reviewed a total of 80 studies in which the effect of marijuana on driving ability was analyzed. They did it in all its formats, from joints to cannabis oils.

In total, in all of them they had intervened 1,534 consumers of these substances. Their ability to drive was affected in all, but in different ways.

Driving skills affected include reaction speed and the ability to stay in the center of the lane.

They saw that, as THC levels increase in the blood, certain fundamental skills for a driver, such as reaction time or the ability to stay in the center of the lane, they were greatly affected. For moderate consumption, about 10 mg of cannabis, these abilities are recovered three hours after consumption of the drug and it returns to total normality in a few five hours. However, if the dose is doubled, recovery begins at five hours and is completed at seven. All of this applies to occasional joint smokers, but varies for regular users. And also in those who take marijuana in another way.

Factors Affecting Recovery Time

Photo by Margo Amala on Unsplash

If a person smokes joints regularly, at least once a week, the effects of cannabis on driving ability will be less. This, as the study authors explain, is because one of the brain receptors to which THC, cannabinoid 1, gets used to this union and needs a greater amount to stimulate itself. Of course, this does not mean that we should take this drug regularly; Well, that the recovery to drive is faster, does not mean that it is not damaging us at other levels.

The effects last longer if the marijuana is consumed orally

On the opposite side are those who do not usually consume and those who do so for orally. Smoking joints is not the same as taking marijuana in an omelette or cupcakes. In that case, driving can be affected for up to 10 hours.

Ultimately, marijuana affects the way a person drives. Bring the car under its effects it can cause an accident, which is a danger for the consumer, but also for those who come across it on the road.

Therefore, these results should only be seen as indicative; Since, in the same way that it happens with alcohol, the best amount of joints is none, especially if you intend to drive later.

More on this topic