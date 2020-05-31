“I’m smoking a lot more in the quarantine.” That was the kind of response I got when I asked some people in my closest social circle if their smoking habits had changed during this period. With the pandemic of the new coronavirus, those who can stay at home feel freer and have easier access to a drag while the situation can generate psycho-emotional triggers that arouse the desire for cigarettes.

Student Vinícius Buono, 25, says he has stayed at home since the beginning of the quarantine in the state of São Paulo, in March, and leaves only for essential activities. In his case, buying a cigarette is one of them. He does not take into account how many smokes a day, but estimates that he ends up with a pack in 24 hours, that is, 20 units. Sometimes it goes beyond that.

“I think that with just being at home, sometimes you find yourself with nothing to do and think ‘oh, I’m going to smoke’ and that happens often,” says the young man, who has been smoking since he was 17. “I used to smoke a lot before, now it’s even worse.”

Vinícius believes that, for him, the increase in cigarettes smoked per day has more to do with the “doldrums” of the quarantine than with a possible stress caused by the pandemic. Perhaps, this is an exception, because studies indicate damage to mental health during social distance.

A scientific review published in the renowned magazine The Lancet brought together 24 articles that talk about the psychological impact of quarantine. Most reported negative effects, including symptoms of post-traumatic stress, confusion and anger. Among the stressors were quarantine duration, fear of infection, frustration, boredom, financial loss and stigma.

For some smokers, all of these consequences can be triggers for lighting a cigarette. For this reason, psychologist Alessandra Gomes Jacinto weighs up. “At a time when you lose a lot of pleasures, smoking ends up being a justifiable pleasure,” he says. But that does not mean that smoking is no longer harmful.

“Cigarette is responsible for 30% of lung cancer cases”, warns William Nassib William Júnior, oncologist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa de São Paulo. According to him, “there is no level of cigarette that is safe for health”, that is, smoking one per day is as risky as ten.

Concern for health, and now fear of the new coronavirus, was one of the reasons that led investment advisor Camila Leão, 29, to curb the amount of cigarettes she smokes daily. As her profession has always allowed her to work from home, she says quarantine was not a big issue – except that now, instead of being alone, she is always in the company of her husband and three children.

However, the stricter isolation had some impact for her. “I don’t smoke inside the house because of my children, so it also helped me to reduce, since I live in an apartment and every time I have to smoke I have to go down to the parking lot”, explains Camila, who also reduced the descents to smoking due to the risk of contamination.

Empathy was another factor that influenced the plan that the investment advisor already had to reduce and then stop smoking, a habit she has maintained since she was 14 years old. “With the virus, I started to feel bad about smoking while so many people were in hospitals unable to breathe properly.”

From 20 cigarettes a day, Camila went on to five. This has been going on for a month. In addition, she has controlled the triggers that lead her to smoke, such as anxiety and binge eating. “The issue of quarantine idleness makes us want to smoke more, so I also started an anti-anxiety treatment and it has helped me a lot”, he says.

Regardless of the situation in which a person who smokes is living in this quarantine, the psychologist says that the sudden change in routine has great interference in life and emotional. While this increased seclusion can also serve as a time for more health care, stopping is not always easy.

“The change causes a lot of anxiety and abstinence [ao ficar sem cigarro] has many negative symptoms and this is what makes the person unable to stop “, explains Alessandra, who works at the Family Health Support Center of UBS Jardim Coimbra, managed by Cejam, where she is part of the team that treats people who want quit smoking. Breaking the habit permanently or for a few days can lead to increased anxiety, irritability, feeling sad, dizzy, headache and lack of concentration, says the expert.

Cigarette and the new coronavirus

In mid-April, an article was published indicating that nicotine would have a protective role against the new coronavirus. The research was questioned by experts due to scientific fragility and oncologist William Júnior reinforces the risk of Covid-19 for smokers. “Most of the evidence points out that those who use cigarettes have greater causes of cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and these risk factors are associated with the worse evolution of the infected patient”, he says.

The doctor is concerned that, in addition to putting his own health at risk, a person who smokes, lives with other people and has increased his habit in quarantine is putting others at risk as well. Another problem that he points out is that, for fear of the virus, many smokers have stopped doing regular medical monitoring, which can compromise the treatment of those who have lung cancer, for example.

“Hospitals have put measures in place to prevent [o contágio]. Patients should continue to follow up and if they are thinking about reducing it, this cannot be done without discussion with the medical team “, advises William Júnior. From the point of view of oncology, he also fears that the possible increase in smoking will increase the chances to develop cancer, not only of the lung, but of the bladder and kidney.

For those who already have a tumor, the oncologist says that covid-19 does not worsen the condition, but recent studies indicate that, among this audience, those with lung and hematological cancer are at greater risk of dying from the new coronavirus.

Tips for curbing smoking in quarantine

For some people like student Vinícius, it may be “impossible” to quit smoking, especially in this period of social isolation. “I have already considered quitting smoking in this quarantine precisely because I am smoking too much, but I can’t. Running out of cigarettes after meals is impossible,” he says.

Despite all the difficulties that the habit imposes for those who want to leave it, since addiction causes chemical changes in the brain that lead to the search for cigarettes, it is possible to adopt strategies to contain it. In this World No Tobacco Day, remembered throughout May 31, the experts heard by the E + and Camila, who managed to change the habit, give suggestions that can help.

“Search professional support, remotely, helps a lot to stop smoking and unprofessional support too. You rely on your relatives, us friends is extremely important, if not to stop, but not to increase, “says William Júnior. Another recommendation of his is eliminate the triggers: sanitize clothes with the smell of smoke, avoid food and drinks that arouse the desire for cigarettes.

Psychologist Alessandra indicates working the stress level. Practicing physical activity, walking indoors or doing stretches, increases the production of serotonin, a hormone that brings a sense of pleasure and diverts from the desire to smoke. Decreasing sugar, coffee, alcohol and salt is also good for avoiding stress spikes. She also suggests betting on relaxation therapies and avoid being in control of everything, which will generate emotional stress.

Camila, who managed to reduce the number of cigarettes smoked a day a month ago, suggests that people do not think of cigarettes as the only escape valve. “A glass of water helps, watching a video on the internet and saying that you are going to smoke later helps, leaving it for tomorrow helps,” he says. If it is still very difficult, the ideal is to seek professional help.

Professional service for smokers

The Unified Health System provides support groups and free treatment for cigarette addicts. In the city of São Paulo, services are offered at Basic Health Units it is us Psychosocial Care Centers (CAPS). Across the state, the Reference Center for Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drugs (Cratod) also has service in different units. Check the list in each region here.

Due to the new coronavirus pandemic, face-to-face group meetings were canceled. However, the City of São Paulo stated, in a note, that it maintains the continuity of assistance services, such as CAPS Adult, with support for people who have severe conditions and who are undergoing therapeutic treatment in progress.

“The National Tobacco Control Program (PNCT) was reorganized with the objective of reducing the risk of virus contamination and maintaining patient care, considering the severity of the pandemic and respiratory complications, which can be fatal, if added to the damage caused by smoking “, says the management.

For those who already had individual or group treatment, the delivery of medication for the necessary period was guaranteed. In addition, due to the need for social distance, the City says that the therapeutic guidelines were maintained through messaging and call applications.

