Smokeless and ashless: the Lidl electric barbecue cooks fat-free indoors and outdoors | Technology

This summer, get ready to enjoy a delicious, healthy and fat-free meal both indoors and out. Get the electric tabletop barbecue: as it has no fire or smoke, it can be used indoors and outdoors, and it only costs 19.99 euros.

Now that summer is here, the barbecue season also begins. On these dates, we all like to enjoy lunch and dinner outdoors in good company, so you may be thinking of buying a cheap barbecue. for your home.

If this is your case, the new appliance that has just landed at Lidl is perfect for you. We talk about this tabletop electric barbecue, in which you can cook all kinds of food without the need for fat. It is available in the online bazaar of the German chain for only 19.99 euros, a very competitive price.

Compared to conventional barbecues, the Lidl electric barbecue has the advantage that you do not need to make a fire to cook. Thus, You can use it without problem both inside and outside the home, in the kitchen, on the terrace, in the garden or wherever you want. As it does not have a fire, no fumes are generated that could disturb the neighbors or the people around.

This electric barbecue is placed on any flat and firm surface and works plugged into the electrical network. It is ideal, for example, to place in the center of the table so that each diner roasts the food they want, personally choosing the cooking point.

You have the possibility to roast and grill everything you can think of, both vegetables and meat or fish. You do not need fat to prepare food, so you can eat much healthier.

The appliance consists of a base with two plastic handles for easy portability, a removable grill and a removable grease tray. It has a thermostat to regulate the temperature and adjust it according to the food that is going to be cooked. To facilitate cleaning to the maximum, both the grill and the resistance are removed with a simple gesture.

