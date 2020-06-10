The new virtual agent with Artificial Intelligence provides citizens with agile answers to questions about COVID-19

The Mexican Society of Pneumology and Chest Surgery (SMNyCT) e IBM announced a new virtual agent with Artificial Intelligence to provide citizens with agile answers to questions about the coronavirus COVID-19.

In a statement, the SMNyCT detailed that the new response agent COVID-19 It can be consulted 24 hours a day through the website https://smnyct.org.

He explained that with this tool the population is offered a easy access channel to resolve your concerns quickly and in a timely manner.

He added that the goal is to provide automatic answers to frequently asked questions about health recommendations and guidance related to COVID-19, which are generally received through phone calls.

The Society indicated that IBM Watson Assistant for Citizens takes advantage of the data available from external sources and responds with official information previously validated by doctors from the institution.

He claimed that the virtual agent was trained by pulmonologists at SMNyCT and IBM experts, so you understand and interact with people in natural language.

Technology is being an important ally to help us cope with current overload and manage the concerns of the general population and some of our partners about the new coronavirus, as well as associated recommendations and symptoms. These types of requests used to be resolved by a group of people who are responsible for scheduling calls with the association’s pulmonologists, which is proving difficult to handle as doctors are now dedicated to caring for infected people. AI is a very useful tool to increase the capacity of our doctors and serve the population more quickly with ready and officially verified information, “said Sergio Monraz, pulmonologist and associate at SMNyCT.

For his part, Carlos Camilion, Vice President of Cloud and Cognitive at IBM Mexico, highlighted that the company “has years of experience helping thousands of companies and institutions worldwide to use natural language processing and other advanced artificial intelligence technologies to better meet the demands, and now apply it to the COVID-19 pandemic. “

At this critical moment, we are committed to helping individuals, governments and organizations overcome today’s challenges, ”he added.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, IBM helps government agencies, health care organizations and other institutions around the world to use artificial intelligence to put critical data and information in the hands of citizens.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital