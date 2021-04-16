Smiths Detection is awarded a contract to supply X-ray vehicle inspection portals to US Customs and Border Protection.

Smiths Detection, a world leader in hazard detection and security control technologies, reports that it has just signed an indefinite delivery and defined quantity (IDIQ) contract with Customs and Border Protection (CBP). ) of the United States Department of Homeland Security. The award includes an initial order for the HCVP ™ Z60, a system that X-rays vehicles passing through it, to be installed at a Border Patrol checkpoint in Laredo, Texas in September 2022.

The HCVP ™ Z60 is a multi-energy portal consisting of X-ray transmission and backscattering systems for fast and efficient inspection of trucks, containers and other vehicles at land ports of entry for dangerous and illicit goods such as explosives, weapons and drugs. The system also takes care of validating shipping documentation, further reducing the need for time-consuming and time-consuming manual checks.

Equipped with a high-energy linear accelerator, the HCVP ™ Z60 offers advanced imaging performance and reliable detection of objects, even those hidden or concealed behind dense or heavy materials, with more than 12 inches of penetration into the steel. A single scan can provide fast results, enabling excellent performance with more than 100 vehicles per hour.

This contract is the result of the extensive deployment of this technology by Smiths Detection, with the successful installation of 80 HCVP ™ Z60 units to date around the world.

Shan Hood, President of Smiths Detection Inc., commented: “Our HCVP ™ Z60 is designed to meet the demands of the most complex security environments. With the deployment of this system in Laredo, Texas, US Customs and Border Protection will have the ability to effectively identify and intercept threats and smuggling without interrupting the flow of goods. “

Read more

Similar to Smiths Detection’s IDIQ contract with CBP for rail freight inspection solutions, this agreement provides for further orders for the HCVP ™ Z60 under a single five-year contract.

###

About the HCVP ™ Z60

For more information visit: https://www.smithsdetection.com/products/hcvp/

About Smiths Detection

Smiths Detection, a part of the Smiths Group, is a world leader in threat detection and inspection technologies for the aviation, ports and border, defense and urban security industries. Our history, with proven experience of more than 40 years in the field, allows us to offer the necessary solutions to protect society from the threat and illegal passage of explosives, prohibited weapons, contraband, toxic chemicals and narcotics.

Our goal is clear: to provide the security, peace of mind and freedom of movement that the world depends on.

For more information visit http://www.smithsdetection.com/

The original text in the source language of this release is the official authorized version. Translations are provided as an adaptation only and must be checked against the text in the source language, which is the only version of the text that will have legal effect.

View the original version at businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210416005373/en/

Contacts

Press

Smiths Detection:

Sophie Mills, Director

International Communications

sophie.mills@smithsdetection.com

+ 44 (0) 7384236474

FTI Consulting:

Tom Hufton / Georgina Reeves

sc.smithsdetection@fticonsulting.com

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000