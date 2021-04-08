Smith vs. Vlasov, WBO Light Heavyweight World Championship this Saturday

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Osage Casino in Tulsa (United States) hosts a Top Rank evening on Saturday night, outside the usual MGM Grand in Las Vegas, the place of its events since the covid pandemic began.

The highlight is the WBO Light Heavyweight World Championship, currently vacant. The American disputes it Joe smith jr (26-3, 21 KO) and the Russian Maxim vlasov (45-3, 26 KO), after being vacated by Canelo Álvarez, who dropped to super middleweight to fully unify the category. The positive for covid of the Russian caused that, about to celebrate the fight last February, it was delayed until this next Saturday.

It will be, in principle, a clash of styles between Smith’s greater punching profile and the Russian’s technique and ability, something that Smith’s professional record attests to, with a high percentage of victories before the limit, some of them Against rivals like Andrzej Fonfara, Bernard Hopkins or Eleider Álvarez, rivals of the highest quality.

Vlasov, for his part, has a lower win-to-KO ratio, and will seek not to be an easy target for Smith, moving through the ring. It will be necessary to see if the effects of having suffered the covid do not take their toll, as it could have happened with Povetkin, Berchelt and others, the Russian’s veteran, 34 years for Smith’s 31, can also play against him if the American cuts him the ring firmly and efficiently.

The favorite is Joe Smith Jr, who is already thinking about his future possibilities after beating Vlasov. But watch out for the tales of the milkmaid in boxing.

The evening features a largely heavyweight-based endorsement, featuring several of the best bombers from Bob Arum’s company: Efe Ajagba (14-0, 11 KO), Jared anderson (8-0, 8 KO), Trey lippe (16-0, 16 KO) or Sonny conto (6-0, 5 KO) they fight fights against rivals that will demand more from them than in previous appointments in their respective careers. Especially attractive is the clash between “Big Baby” Anderson, the best heavyweight promise at the moment, against Jeremiah karpency (16-2-1, 6 KO) to eight rounds.

In addition, we can see in the light weight to Albert bell (17-0, 5 KO) vs. Manuel Rey Rojas (20-4, 6 KO) and the Brazilian super featherweight Robson Conceição (15-0, 7 KO), Olympic champion in 2016, against the Mexican Jesus Smoked (17-3, 11 KO); both bouts will be eight rounds.

The main part of the gala is announced to be seen in Spain on two different platforms, with an estimated start at 4:00 in the morning between Saturday and Sunday. One of them is FIGHT SPORTS, available on various national television operators. The other is through PPV in FITE, at an exchange rate of 8.40 euros. It can be hired here.