Smith, new world champion, defeated Vlasov in an exciting and close match

Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Before a small number of attendees, the Osage Casino in Tulsa experienced the light heavyweight world championship, WBO version, which was vacant until a few hours ago. The American Joe smith jr (27-3, 21 KO) and the Russian Maxim vlasov (45-4, 26 KO) they contested it in what turned out to be a very even and balanced fight. The co-candidates came out eager, trying to command, aware that it could be a fight that would go a long way despite Smith’s theoretical punching power, but no one wanted to give up the judges giving him 10 in each set. A Smith already with blood next to the left eye was the one who managed to connect harder hands to Vlasov in the following rounds, always difficult to score for the three officials before the reigning equality. Would the greater effectiveness of the Russian prevail or that the two or three most striking blows of the round used to come from the North American?

Already in the second half of the fight, Vlasov had his first troubles in the seventh round, when he had to recoil before the power of Smith and, let it be said, the referee’s permissiveness with the blows to the back of the head and below the waist of the American. The last rounds, the so-called “championship”, showed the same trend: not a step back. Beautiful exchanges, with guided missiles by the two fighters in a few fierce minutes in which the tactic was put aside and they simply trusted everything to the rival, sometime, going to the canvas. And so it was in the eleventh with Vlasov, but after several blows in the occipital area, once again; the referee did not count, fortunately for the fairness of the result, but was indulgent with Smith, who should have deducted a point.

Thus ended the twelve agreed rounds, with great tension about the scores, since the uncertainty about the equality seen in the ring was breathed in the environment, within a fight that had widely exceeded expectations. The cards of the judges ruled 114-114, 115-113 and 115-112 for Joe Smith Jr, a majority decision that, at least, falls within the logic.

In the rest of the evening’s bouts, the Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba (15-0, 12 KO) defeated American veteran Brian Howard (15-5, 12 KO). Ajagba made a great first assault, overwhelming Howard to try to finish the task on the fast track, but the experienced American resisted the push by taking refuge in the ropes and with some grabs. Little by little, the locals were able to enter the fight and put out their hands to make the young African work, but already in the third round, when both seemed to equal forces and occupy the center of the ring, boom !! A one-handed knockout, a terrible blast of power from Ajagba imploded in Howard’s ear; nor did he try to count the successful referee. Great triumph for the Nigerian, who takes another step to establish himself as an elite alternative in the medium term at heavyweight.

Victories also of the rest of the favorites in the event, such as the heavyweights Jared anderson (9-0, 9 KO) against Jeremiah karpency (16-3-1, 6 KO) and Trey lippe (17-0, 17 KO) a Jason bergman (27-20-2, 18 KO), super featherweight Robson Conceiçao (16-0, 8 KO) a Jesus Smoked (17-4, 11 KO), all of them before the limit, or the slight Albert bell (18-0, 5 KO) against Manuel Rey (20-5, 6 KO), in this case to points.