Last year Hi-Rez surprised all of its players by announcing a collaboration with Rooster Teeth to bring Ruby, Weiss, Blake and Yang from the RWBY series to SMITE as part of a battle pass. Between that and the recent appearance of Chtulhu, the Moba of Gods players thought they couldn’t be more surprised. Oh how wrong they were! A new collaborative battle pass has just been announced with an animated series, in this case featuring Avatar and Nickelodeon’s The Legend of Korra.

SMITE X Avatar and The Legend of Korra. Elementals also want to face the gods

This has been the trailer shown at the Summer Game Fest as a preview of some of the news that we can expect for the mid-season patch seven of SMITE. Traditionally, the mid-season patch always brings many changes and surprises, but this one will bring more than ever. To start the announced Avatar battle pass, where Anng will use the control of Merlin’s elemental powers, Zuko will represent Susanoo with his sword, changing the storm and lightning motives of the Japanese god for fire and finally Skadi and his wolf Kaldr they will be replaced by Korra and Naga. It is a curious battle pass because this year the second round of passes that served to get alternative versions of the aspects was abandoned and with this they will return, but in turn this battle pass has 3 aspects in the first round instead of the 4 that have had the rest. We will have to see how Hi-Rez presents it and if they adjust the necessary experience to complete it.

Let’s remember that in this patch, in principle, we should see the rework of Loki and the new aspect of Ares, as well as a lot of changes in gods and objects that will help to face the second half of the season and the new phase of the competitive one. All this and much more next Wednesday 24 at 10 at night as always on the official Twitch channel.

