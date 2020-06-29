We already knew, for a few days, that the new battle pass crossover this year of SMITE would have as protagonists the animation series Avatar and the Legend of Korra from Nickelodeon. We even had a first preview in which its different protagonists were presented. Now, we can show you in full action.

It was during a live broadcast, later shared by the official SMITE profile on YouTube, where we were able to see a gameplay that brings us closer to what this collaborative battle pass will offer us next month. And it is that the famous third-person action video game MOBA, created and published by Hi-Rez Studios for, among many other platforms, Nintendo Switch, will bring us Aang, Zuko and Korra in the form of skins for Merlin, Susano and Skadi respectively. Next, we leave you with the video in question (more than two hours long):

Undoubtedly, we are facing great news for lovers of the Nickelodeon animation franchise. However, and this is what matters most to us … what do you think of this advance to what will be the new SMITE crossover with Avatar and The Legend of Korra?

