Smirnoff to give away 2,021 trips and awards this summer

Photo: Ben Rose / Getty Images

If you are fed up with being locked up for so long due to the quarantine caused by the pandemic, then you could take the opportunity to have a trip or an outdoor experience thanks to the contest that the Smirnoff drink is organizing.

From today until August 15, 2021, anyone over the age of 21 can visit www.Smirnoff.com/2021Dreams and say how they want to live their best summer. Thus, may have a chance to win one of the 2021 gifts that will be raffled.

The famous vodka brand will give out a variety of prizes ranging from travel to summer essentials and Smirnoff drinks.

“I think it’s safe to say that we are happy to put 2020 in the rearview mirror. Because so many people had to suspend their plans last year, we really wanted to help bring the fun back this summer and give people experiences they’ve been dreaming of. What better way to do that than with the return of Smirnoff Red? ”Said Jennifer Holiday Hudson, leader of the Smirnoff Trademark North America brand, according to a company press release.

Some of the awards that Smirnoff will give are:

–A private flight (with destination not yet confirmed)

–A yacht trip experience

–A barbecue made in your city with the performance of a notable musical artist

–Outdoor activities and experiences, such as bicycle trips

–Travel credits for flights and hotels up to $ 5,000

–Refrigerators and mini-fridges, among other things

Remember that you have until August 15 to enter the page, describe your experience, and thus have a chance to win.

