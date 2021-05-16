Smiling and in white outfit, Livia Brito celebrates victories | Instagram

If there is something that stands out actress Livia Brito and illuminates the day of her loyal followers is when the “cuban“She shares new photos and by the way shows her beautiful smile, her most recent photo session wrapped in a white outfit made her the center of attention.

Let no one take away that beautiful smile that my #aLIVIAnados have #liviabrito #sonrisa #dominguito #bonitanoche, was the message with which Livia Brito accompanied the first of three photographs.

Livia brito shared with his followers a new session in which he is happy and celebrating his new victories and as usual, he did not miss the opportunity to inspire his “aLIVIAnados” with some phrases with which he posted his beautiful photographs on the platform .

The next “protagonist of La Desalmada“She looked like an angel when she was shown in a white outfit that made her the target of various compliments and compliments in which her so-called” babies of light “highlighted how beautiful she looks in that color.

With her unique and unmatched way of being, the “television actress” flaunted beyond physical attractiveness, highlighted the personality with which she has managed to attract her 5, 9 million followers on Instagram.

The remembered interpreter of “Yolanda Cadena”, one of the roles that consolidated her mostly on television by starring in the melodrama of “La Piloto” left everyone speechless and was the target of various reactions between comments highlighting her great beauty, heart emojis, flames and even invitations to visit some destinations with the faithful hope of being able to greet her.

The smile is the most beautiful thing we have, answered some of the comments in which they asked the “model” not to stop pleasing with one of the most beautiful lines on her face.

The “Doctors: Line of Life” actress also continued to motivate her followers with a new phrase that accompanied a snapshot where she is shown standing and looking up at the sky.

Let my #BebesDeLuz flow every moment, not everything is as planned, there will always be teachings, commented the “influencer”.

Brito Pestana received several applause in which his loyal fans supported his profound reflection 100 percent. The native of Ciego de Ávila, Cuba, not only seeks to conquer more hearts with her positive attitude and charm, but also her marked silhouette makes this work easier.

It is inevitable for many to miss the physical beauty of which Livia Brito is the owner, who has stood out not only for her collaborations, but also her physical beauty and her fine facial features have made her one of the favorites on social networks.

On the other hand, the controversies would bring Livia Brito a series of obstacles which she has shown that she has been able to overcome, which has made her proud and has shared it in a third image where she reiterates the importance of personal recognition.

Let’s celebrate our own victories, because no one else knows what it took us to achieve them.

It should be said that in the midst of this, the one who was the presenter and collaborator of some other programs such as “Dancing for a dream”, is not exempt from some criticism that sometimes also makes her come from the “haters”.

What a father you beat and robbed a Mexican reporter and they reward you with a novel …..

It should be remembered that for Livia Brito it has not been easy to overcome some of the mistakes that some television projects would have cost her, the outstanding figure of the show who ventured in 2010 with the melodrama “Triumph of love”, has had to recover little by little the sympathy of many of the Mexicans when starring in a strong scandal last July 2020.

Even to this day, many of the netizens have criticized that the interpreter of other melodramas such as “Abismo de pas! Ón”, “Italian girl is coming to marry”, among others, still does not show greater humility when apologizing for the past events in the that she and her partner attacked a paparazzi on the beaches of Quintana Roo.