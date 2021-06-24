“Smiles return to our streets”

San Andrés beach, Malaga. (Photo: Francis Gonzalez / SOPA Images / LightRocket via .)

The Council of Ministers approved this Thursday the end of outdoor masks, although with nuances. The decree signed by the Government at this extraordinary meeting, which will enter into force as of next Saturday, June 26, establishes that the outdoor mask will not be mandatory, as long as an interpersonal distance of 1.5 meters can be maintained, or without distance in case those individuals are living together.

Likewise, the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has announced that in the new decree article 15.2 of the new normal law, which restricted public access to sports spaces, disappears. In this way, the next season of La Liga will be celebrated as in the old “normality” —but with a mask. “We are back to normal in terms of the influx of public to our stadiums for the start of the League and the ACB,” said Darias.

“The masks give way to smiles again”

Darias explained that both decisions are made based on the good evolution of the epidemiological “indicators” – although the incidence has stagnated at 92 cases per 100,000 – and the good vaccination figures – one in two Spaniards already has at least one dose and 15 million have the full schedule already. The minister has celebrated that, from this Saturday, “the masks give way to smiles again.”

People, in any case, will have to continue to carry the mask by hand in case there are crowds in the street or if they are going to meet other people. Indoors (public transport, pharmacies, supermarkets, libraries, etc.), it will continue to be mandatory, as well as in concerts or on-air events where you cannot …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.