United States.- The presidential couple of United States has had disagreements and during a visit to the sanctuary of John Paul II They had another one again on Tuesday when Donald trump he begged his wife Melania to smile for the cameras; amid the climate of protests over the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a police Minneapolis.

“Smile please,” the President murmured to Melania as they both stood in front of a statue of John Paul II.

Donald Trump was smiling before the cameras, while she, dressed in black, with sunglasses of the same color, looked tense and with a somber countenance.

Netizens quickly viralized a video in which the moment in which Trump pleads with his wife, trying to be discreet, who smiles while she insists on not doing what was not unnoticed by Internet users, who also made all kinds of assumptions for the attitude displayed by the first lady.

The presidential couple’s visit to the Juan Pablo shrine was controversial in itself, as it was a day after Trump called for the use of tear gas to clear his way to Saint John’s Church and threatened to deploy the army to dissolve the protests throughout the country.

These acts were harshly criticized by religious leaders, such as Mariann E. Budde, bishop of the diocese of Washington or the archbishop of the diocese, Wilton Gregory, who released a statement.

The visit is reprehensible and disconcerting, I regret that the Catholic Church allowed itself to be so misused and manipulated in a way that violates religious principles, which call to defend the rights of all people, “Gregory expressed his annoyance.

Certainly, John Paul II would not tolerate the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, disperse, or intimidate them in order to have their picture taken in front of a place of worship and peace, “he said.

On her Twitter account, Melania shared images of the visit to the shrine that “honors the legacy of John Paul II” while highlighting that “his passion and dedication to religious freedom is a legacy that we must protect throughout the world” .

Episodes like this between Melania and her husband are not new, the cameras have captured the first lady more than once forcing smiles in the midst of public events.

The first was caught at Trump’s inauguration and since then speculation about their relationship has not stopped.

The first disagreement of the presidential couple was at the inauguration of Donald Trumpo. Photo: special

In the videos of the inauguration, it can be seen that when Trump turns to see his wife, she smiles. However, as he turns to face her, she puts on a serious expression again.

During the start of a trip in March 2017, in which they were posing in front of the presidential plane, Melania withdrew her hand, notably annoyed, when Trump tried to take it, something that did not go unnoticed by journalists who were on the site.

Another of the snubs was in Israel when the President tries to take Melania’s hand and she rejects it. Photo: special

It was in that same year that the cameras captured Melania, during a public act when she arrived in Israel, rejecting Trump once again, when she tried to shake hands.

