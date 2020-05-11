The pandemic caused by the coronavirus that causes the COVID-19 disease caused the countries of the world to order their inhabitants to lock themselves up at home to avoid contagion and, consequently, companies and businesses are mostly detained, despite protests from many entrepreneurs who were not prepared. Although this problem is serious for the economy, is a unique opportunity area for small and medium-sized companies in the opinion of Julio Olmos, director of product development at Intelisis, a company with more than 30 years of experience in software development that is currently helping Mexican SMEs to enter electronic commerce.

“The topic of electronic commerce has grown a lot naturally. The role it plays is to support companies to continue with their commercial activities now that they have been affected by the closure of physical stores. It’s a good chance. It is a trend that has been growing for some years, but some have not joined that channel. Right now you have to see it as an opportunity to take the step that had not been taken at the time as this crisis, “said Olmos in an interview for the Spaghetti Code.

According to Olmos, in Mexico there was an approximate 30% increase in e-commerce sales during the health crisis, reaching the point that large E-commerce companies, such as Amazon, cThey hired more workers when the rest of the companies are laying off staff.

“Mainly medical supplies and food is what is most in demand, there is a significant reduction in technology sales, that part did contract. There are people who continue to buy entertainment items, because there are many people who were used to being on the street all the time and locked themselves up and required products for their entertainment and streaming services. It is what has increased a lot. ”

The Intelisis member accepts that many businesses were not prepared for the paradigm shift that online shopping represents and had to respond quickly to the crisis, but now it is essential that they have a plan that helps them grow through digital commerce. “Once the health crisis is over, they can promote the virtual store and gain trust (from consumers) and in the event that a new contingency arises and the business has to be closed, you already have a confident market to buy from a well-known store, “he said.

“It is an opportunity to enter this new market that has been growing in recent years and will continue to grow. If you do a good strategy of distribution, promotion and take out all your stock that is not so available in current E-commerce, because it was sold in physical stores, right now it could be an opportunity. Because people still need things, “explained Olmos.

But the way in which we sell or buy our products will not be the only thing that changes, also our work in the offices could change. “ORnot the issue is that as we go from one day to the next to a home office scheme, when we were not all prepared. In my case I was quite prepared because I am dedicated to technology, I am constantly innovating and knowing the tools. Still it took me a couple of days to adjust, because I have everything in the cloud and connected communication tools. All of this helps us to avoid it happening again, ”he explained, stressing that the use of digital communication tools such as WhatsApp, Skype and the correct use of La Nube have proven to be effective in continuing with the work.

