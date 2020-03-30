In the menu of official measures to alleviate the economic situation caused by the quarantine, the Government decided to pour a large amount of funds to finance micro, small and medium-sized companies at soft rates In order to avoid one of his biggest fears: that next week, his employees will not collect their wages.

The Central Bank announced that the financial system could have $ 350,000 million for that sector. But at the same time that he designed this aid, the total quarantine and the closing of the branches arrived. In this scenario, the government, banks and SMEs face cross challenges: there are SMEs to which soft loans seem too hard, there are banks that do not want to lend against the clock and without analyzing their risks, there is an Executive Branch that urges that there be money in their pockets and, in the middle of all, a marked operational difficulty to do from telework what is usually done in a meeting with papers on the table.

In this very complex scenario, however, progress was made. Between Thursday and Friday, the Central Bank, the Ministry of Productive Development and the three banking chambers unified the conditions of a line aimed at financing salaries for MSMEs and even monotributistas. The conditions? A 12-month term with a 3-grace period, a 24% annual rate, Fogar guarantee and maximum amount equivalent to 100% of the company’s salary mass.

The agreement came about thanks to a key element: to define the grant, banks will privilege the crediting of the loan funds directly in the salary accounts of SME employees. Any ghost that the businessman uses the money with another destination in such a particular financial scenario, was dispelled.

Some banks have already announced that they will offer this line and others, it is estimated, will join in the coming days. The instrumentation is not an insurmountable obstacle, since the bank that lends is the one who manages the client’s salary accounts.

Another quick way of financing for SMEs and businesses to get out of trouble is the advance of current account. The “overdraft” does not require further processing, it is simple to implement and its average rate in the system exceeds 40%. He Bank provinceFor example, it went on to offer the extension of the current account agreement to 24% to 90 days for its SME clients in payment of salaries. He National Bank, which has 300,000 salary accounts, announced the same conditions.

Other banks will come out with similar lines, provided it is for their own clients. “No bank is going to study a portfolio of an SME that it does not know in this scenario of total uncertainty. We will support our clients, of course, but no one will take other risks. If the government expects an automatic window to finance SMEs, that will not happen, “explained an executive of one entity.

“Each bank, despite the emergency, will not neglect its commercial strategy. Public banks can accompany more or be more responsive. But In some private banks, SMEs may not be among the priorities. Much less at rates as negative as these“He added.

Working capital credit, that is, not to cope with the urgency of paying wages but to aspire to maintain a certain level of activity, finds a strong stumbling block at the closed doors of branches.

In the entities they ensure that the corporate bank account executives are working via homeoffice. Y All the products launched offer management via homebanking and the support of the call center. But without the open branch, it is not the same.

There are BCRA regulations that cannot be ignored. In a leading private bank they slide a negotiation with the Central to achieve some flexibility in some issues, such as accepting the digitization of any documentation that is usually required on paper or closing postponing any face-to-face procedure until the quarantine ends. Otherwise, the imagined massive placement of these loans in official offices will become impractical.

Other private banks, such as Galicia or Comafi, have already announced their lines at 24% for working capital and others are expected to do so. Santander Y BBVAThey had launched loans to finance telework projects at 20% before the total quarantine.

But if the willingness of banks to lend to SMEs in this scenario raises some questions, from the demand side the doubts are no less. The entities that bring together SMEs and commerce, hacked in many of their sectors for being directly without income, aim more to request subsidies than to wait for financing facilities.

The Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services (CACyS) asked this week, by letter addressed to the head of the Central Bank, Miguel Pesce, that it be arranged “establish a credit line for payment of wages with bank accreditation at zero rate with grace period and interest-free installments. ”

To achieve this, the CACyS asked the BCRA to apply rediscounts to banks, a measure that they are generally always reluctant to accept. The entity ruled out using Repro as a solution, as the government plans, since its implementation requires time that SMEs do not have.

From the Argentine Confederation of Medium-sized Enterprises (CAME) They stressed that “the priority is to pay salaries” and raised the alarm with the reopening of the bank clearing, a measure that generated cross claims. For some, crediting previously issued checks is a drama, because they have no income to cover their payment. Others, however, hoped to be able to deposit checks of clients to have funds to pay the wages. More than taking on debt, many MSMEs only think about putting out the fire.