Brit thinks it would be a huge loss if Vettel retires

He is convinced that in 2019 he faced the biggest challenge of his career

Former Formula 1 engineer Rob Smedley is clear that 2019 was Sebastian Vettel’s best year in Formula 1. The Briton justifies his opinion and admits that the possible withdrawal of the four-time champion would be a great loss for Formula 1.

Current F1 data systems director Rob Smedley believes Vettel’s withdrawal would be a great loss to the sport. The former Grand Circus engineer believes that the premier class will regret Sebastian’s goodbye, if this happens, because he is at the peak of his career. Smedley thinks saying goodbye to Sebastian is especially tough after living what he says has been the best year of his time in F1, 2019.

“It would be a loss for the sport because I think we have a really good, wonderful driver. Do you know what I think was his best year in Formula 1? I’m going to get hit for this, but his best year in Formula 1 was last year , 2019, “said Smedley on the F1 Nation podcast.

“I think he faced the biggest challenge of his career that year and everyone dismissed him because it was the easiest thing to say that Charles was going to get better and better and that it was Sebastian’s end,” he added.

The Briton points out that, although Vettel was not entirely comfortable with the car, he knew how to return from his ashes towards the end of the season and stand up to his partner Charles Leclerc.

“I think we saw the real Sebastian Vettel at the end of the year, that he had lost a bit, and I am sure he will admit it without problems, that he was not in the position he wanted, both in the team and with his partner at the beginning of the year, but he hung his head – that’s a sign of real world champions – and came back, “he continued.

Along the same lines, despite the fact that Vettel has had very strong teammates throughout his sports career, Smedley points out that last year he had to face Leclerc the greatest challenge of his career.

“Sebastian had all the pressure on him, no doubt. I think maybe he had more pressure than in his entire career and has competed against good drivers and against champions. He dominated Kimi, Mark at Red Bull and was always ahead”, he has outstanding.

“But I’m not sure that he had the challenge he had in 2019 before, so the fact that he had to deal with it, that he came back and showed his authority after a shaky start, I think it’s special,” he stressed.

Finally, Smedley highlights the bravery of the four-time German champion at last year’s Russian GP, ​​when he decided not to obey a team order. The Briton sees it as a sign of a champion who is not intimidated by anyone.

“I am sure that Mattia will not agree with me on this, but in Russia he went ahead and mentally decided that he would stay there and that he was not going to get ahead. I think that is a sign of someone great who relentlessly pursues to win,” Smedley has voiced to finish.

