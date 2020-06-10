The pandemic today’s global is causing havoc both in our well-being and in our economy. With the latter in mind, it appears that small and medium-sized businesses are taking the worst hit. A recent survey by Market Finance indicated that the 69% of the SMEs already have a significant cash flow problem, and more than 30% wait to don’t survive another month without support.

So how should banks deal with this situation? To better answer that question, you need to understand the business environment during the recovery phase. For example, a Pyme average was affected by the Coronavirus both on the supply and demand sides.

On the supply side, it faced a labor shortage due to preventive measures against the spread that caused interruptions in the supply chain; Due to demand, they faced a sudden loss of demand for the service and falling revenues resulted in liquidity problems.

In the recovery phase, a bank encounters a stressed customer who has high financial services needs delivered by a caring partner. That could be a problem: in September 2019, at the height of the longest cycle of economic expansion, Forrester published research describing the future of small and medium business banking: the bottom line was that banks had neglected SMEs during years.

What do banks need to better understand SMEs? There is a clear answer to that question: they need transparency. Transparency builds trust.

In the coming months, banks will need additional tools to help them better understand SMEs and they must stop treating them as irrelevant actors for the national economy and for their businesses.

To see these companies as valuable customers, bankers must know how to separate sheep from goats. How can this be done? In a two-step process:

First step: association with an ERP provider

Banks should cooperate with a partner who knows SMEs better: a provider of ERP systems. Cooperation between banks and ERP system providers is nothing new, but most banks do not utilize the full potential of this partnership, viewing it only as an additional selling opportunity.

Second step: SME channel integrated with the ERP

Currently, the SMEs They fall into the retail category: Classified under the one-size-fits-all model, based primarily on revenue only. With the current situation and possible prospects for the coming years, banks need a dedicated channel for SMEs that works both ways. The channel would allow the creation of a portal where all banking aspects (balances, invoices) and non-bank ERP aspects would be presented.

This would create a symbiosis association where everyone wins. Banks could:

Obtain the data necessary for evaluation purposes to make reliable financial decisions for SMEs.

Create an ecosystem of financial services for SMEs (factoring, trade finance, loans) with a high potential for additional sales for any service that SMEs may need.

To be able to carry out the entire banking process online.

The SMEs could:

Obtain your financing based on complete data available in the ERP system.

Use a bank portal to display banking and non-banking aspects.

Check costs and compare financing options to decide which one suits your needs.

It looks great on paper, but would it really work? As always, being the first is never easy. Banks have to choose partners wisely, because reputation is at stake. Well done, the approach could be a spectacular success story for tough times, according to

Piotr Kusek, Executive Director of Sales at Comarch

