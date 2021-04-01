Smartwatches to answer calls

In true James Bond style, you can talk on the phone by bringing your head close to your wrist. You only need a smartwatch like the following.

MOBVOI TICWATCH PRO 4G / LTE

It manages to extend the useful life of the battery by combining two different types of screen: an LCD on the top, which is low consumption, and an AMOLED below; in total, almost a month of autonomy. It has IP68 certification, allows you to pay with the clock and, yes, it integrates a SIM module.

www.mobvoi.com

HUAWEI WATCH GT2 / GT2 PRO

Both models (the first, only in its 46 mm version; the second is the one in the image) allow you to receive or make calls via bluetooth dynamics, that is, as long as you have the associated smartphone within 10 meters of it. They are two very complete smartwatches in terms of sports and physical monitoring (SPO2 included), and their batteries easily exceed a week (up to two weeks with moderate use).

consumer.huawei.com

AMAZFIT NEXO

Thanks to its virtual eSIM module, it is possible to make phone calls regardless of whether you have the phone nearby or not. Its color AMOLED screen is 1.39 ”(326 dpi), finished in tempered glass and Corning Gorilla Glass. It promises a full day of autonomy.

www.amazfit.com

HONOR MAGIC WATCH 2

It is submersible up to 50 meters deep, so it can be used for water sports. It is useful for swimming because it monitors your heart rate during your practice, also measuring distance, calories and speed, among other parameters. It incorporates a microphone and a speaker to hold voice conversations directly from the watch through the bluetooth connection with the smartphone.

www.hihonor.com

WILLFULL

With a SIM card slot, 1.54 ”LCD screen and clear invocations to the Watch design, this smartwatch is capable of controlling various functions related to sleep, sports or sedentary lifestyle. In fact, if you’ve been sitting for a long time, it ‘scolds’ you.

www.amazon.es

SAMSUNG GALAXY WATCH

The Galaxy Watch and Watch3 models offer both 4G versions and, in turn, in different sizes and finishes. In addition, they record all the sports progress you make with them: they can measure more than 35 different activities, the heart rate and everything related to the exercise performed (calories, distances …). They even help reduce stress by proposing breathing exercises. With thousands of virtual spheres available.

www.samsung.com

APPLE WATCH SERIES 6

Calling, answering, receiving messages or even asking Siri to find you something without using the phone are some of the main features of the Watch (check which generations and versions support these features). The Series 6 is capable of measuring oxygen in the blood and taking an EKG at any time.

www.apple.es

More watches-phones

Certain Fossil and Michael Kors models, as well as those that, like these, are based on Google Wear OS, invite you to speak on the phone through them. An easy way to identify them is that they have a microphone and a speaker.