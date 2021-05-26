Smartwatches Radiant: watchmaking tradition in smart mode at what prices

An interesting catalog of models with the common denominator of attractive aesthetics and complete functionalities.

Up to six smartwatches and an activity bracelet currently has Radiant in its smart catalog. With alternatives for all tastes and needs (square, round, colored, resistant, etc.), it is always good news that companies with such extensive experience in the watch industry are launching into the smart world. From this catalog, we highlight two models this time: Queensboro and Wall Street.

Radiant Queensboro

With a rectangular format and 35 mm size, it has a heart rate, SpO2 and blood pressure sensor, a body thermometer and a step, distance and calorie meter. It also includes reminders to drink water and a sedentary alert if you notice that you are sitting too long. It integrates an interesting functionality for women, since it monitors the menstrual cycle. Of course, it shows on your screen all the notifications of messages, notices, appointments and calls that are received on the associated smartphone. It is available with boxes in gray, black and pink colors (with matching strap) and, precisely, on the Radiant website there is a special offer with a second metal strap as a gift.

59.90 euros

Radiant Wall Street

In this case, the case is round, 42 mm, and is available in three finishes: gray with a black strap, gray with a blue strap, and gold with a pink strap. Regarding its smart features, what is described for the Queensboro is applicable to this Wall Street model: cardio sensor, SpO2, blood pressure, water and sedentary alerts, notifications, etc. And, like the previous one, pay attention to the gift of a second metal strap, which combines very well with the original box.

49.90 euros

www.radiant.es