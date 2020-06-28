In these times, we lead quite a busy life, both personally and professionally. But normally we tend to find a little time to do some kind of sport. Whether for health, as a method of relaxation, or for changing the daily routine, sport is always good. That is why we are going to show you a series of gadgets such as these Smartwatch on sale right now.

It is worth mentioning that there are many smart devices that we can carry with us at all times, a market that over time does not stop growing. In addition, these, as a general rule, connect wirelessly with an element that we always have close by, such as the mobile phone. This allows both devices to interact for our benefit.

Well, in these same lines we want to focus on smart watches, a gadget concept that is increasingly common in all kinds of users. In addition and thanks to the designs that we have at our disposal today, these clocks they already adapt to any type of situation or environment. In addition to all this we must add that they are increasingly functional and offer us a greater number of features.

It is for all this that in these same lines we are going to show you a series of interesting smart watches with significant discounts at the moment. It is true that today there is a huge variety of these gadget in the market, so we must be clear how much we want to spend from the beginning. These devices on offer are found in Amazon, e-commerce giant that offers us several ways to contact in case of problems.

SmartWatch currently on sale on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

So, in the event that you are thinking of buying a smart device of this type, we are going to show you some clear examples of very interesting discounted models. This is the case of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active reduced by 30% at the moment. It is an attractive watch with a 1.1-inch screen and a case size of 40 mm. It is commanded by a proprietary operating system of the firm, Tizen, and internally it has 768 megabytes of RAM, in addition to 4 gigabytes for the storage of applications.

Amazfit GTR

And with a 21% discount, we can also opt for the Amazfit GTR. This is a model with a 47mm case, and a AMOLED display 1.39 inch. It has its own integrated GPS, measures our heart rate, is designed in steel and can measure up to twelve different sports activities.

Huawei Watch GT Elegant

This is another of the best known SmartWatch in which we can now save almost 80 euros. Specifically, we are referring to the Huawei Watch GT Elegant, a smart watch with a 42 mm metal case. and 1.2-inch AMOLED touch screen. He is also trained to make a measurement of our heart rate, sleep control, has GPS and is waterproof.

Yamay Smartwatch

But it can also be the case that we are looking for some Smart watch a little more affordable, something we can also achieve here. Serve as an example this model reduced by 41% right now and with a price of just over 35 euros. It is the Yamay Smartwatch, a waterproof watch that controls our sports activity with a pedometer and 1.3-inch screen, IP68 and a range of up to 10 days. Say that you are ready to measure 14 different sports.

Jpantech SmartWatch

And we are going to end this selection with another affordable model that you find for a price of less than 50 euros. We refer to the Jpantech SmartWatch compatible with devices Android and iOS. It measures heart rate, sleep, and you can receive all kinds of messages on your screen.