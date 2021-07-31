smartphones that come according to Xiaomi

Video

The Chinese Technology Corporation Xiaomi has presented its first concept of ‘smartphone’ this Friday, a device with a waterfall screen of four curves, designed so that the visual interfaces flow on the surface of the phone “like water”. And it is that Xiaomi engineers have tried to make their new device “as simple and as close to the concept of ‘screen only’ as possible”.

The concept is called Quad-curved Waterfall Display, and behind it beats Xiaomi’s intention to go further in relation to curved panels and ‘all screen’ mobiles. If translated into a real product (the video shown is a simulation), this technology would introduce new royalties.

It also stands out because it would not have ports or physical buttons, a turn that for some time has begun to be seen as one of the future trends of smartphones. Xiaomi has indicated in its statement the objective of moving towards a “truly port-free” phone.

