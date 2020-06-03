Honor continues to advance its 2020 mobile presentation schedule. It does so this time with a new pair of 5G smartphones. The Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro They are not particularly striking, if not because they were born at a time when the technology industry is completely in turmoil, and they are prepared for it. And is that the Pro version is the first mobile with thermometer Incorporated.

In this way, the Honor Play 4 Pro comes with a tool to Take the temperature, which can be useful in times of pandemic. It is possible like this control one of the main symptoms of COVID-19: fever.

Honor Play 4 Pro, the mobile with thermometer

The Honor Play 4 Pro it has an infrared sensor on its back, which is capable of taking the temperature if we place it close to the surface we want to measure. No contact is necessary, although a maximum distance of a few centimeters is required, as we can see in one of his first tests.

Curiously, it is the basic model that has larger dimensions, although its characteristics are generally somewhat lower. A very generous 6.8-inch screen characterizes the Honor Play 4, compared to the 6.6-inch diagonal in the Pro version.

Inside we also see differences, with a recent MediaTek mid-range processor, the Dimensional 800. In the Pro model we find a Kirin 990 in its 5G version, the best SoC that Huawei has. Both processors are manufactured in an efficient 7 nanometer process.

Honor Play 4 Pro | Honor.

As for its versions, the Honor Play 4 has 6 and 8 GB RAM options, while the Pro model does not give an option, based on the largest memory. 128 GB will be common to both devices as main memory.

As for its batteries, the Honor Play 4 has a 4,300 mAh battery and fast charge of up to 22.5 W. The one of the Honor Play 4 Pro is somewhat lower in capacity, with 4,200 mAh, but faster to load, up to 40 W.

Photographic differences

There is also a division in the photographic section. We see that the Play 4 has four cameras, a 64 MP main sensor with f / 1.9 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide angle, and two 2 MP accessory lenses for macro photography and blur effect.

Honor Play 4 Pro | Honor.

For its part, the Honor Play 4 Pro – the mobile phone with a thermometer – has one of the most advanced sensors that Huawei mounts, at 40 MP with f / 1.8 aperture. This is the Sony IMX600, 1 / 1.7 inches and capable of reaching ISO sensitivities up to 204,800. It is completed with a telephoto lens with 3 optical magnifications and 5 hybrid magnifications, and no additional sensor besides the one that takes the temperature. A more than decent and interesting combination.

Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro: launch, availability and price

Honor Play 4 | Honor.

At the moment 5G Honor Play 4 phones have been presented in China. With the intensification of the US veto on Huawei, it does not seem that the situation can allow these devices to reach the European market soon. No, at least, if they are intended to land with all the Google services and applications on board.

The available versions of the Honor Play 4 and Honor Play 4 Pro, along with their prices for direct change, are as follows:

Honor Play 4, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 1,799 yuan or 225 euros, $ 250 or $ 5,500 Mexican pesos.

Honor Play 4, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 1,999 yuan or 250 euros, $ 280 or $ 6,100 Mexican pesos.

Honor Play 4 Pro, 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, 2899 yuan or 360 euros, $ 390 or $ 8,600 Mexican pesos.

However, these prices may be increased on your departure from China. Usually, these export costs increase their final cost by between 30 and 40%.

