The sale of mobile phones (smartphones) worldwide will drop 11.9% this year 2020 due to the pandemic of the coronavirus, according to the forecasts of the IDC consultant. In total 1,200 million units will be sold.

IDC assures in the first quarter of 2020 there was the largest year-on-year drop in terminal sales in history and that smartphone sales will mark a decrease of 18.2% in the first six of the year as consumers continue retracted by the coronavirus.

In this way, IDC drastically worsens its forecast for this year made in February, when it expected a drop in smartphone sales in 2020 of 2.3%, and anticipates that this market will not grow again until the first quarter of 2021.

“What started as a crisis on the supply side has evolved into a global problem on the demand side”

What started as a crisis on the supply side has evolved into a global problem on the demand side. Confinement measures in many countries and rising unemployment have reduced consumer confidence, which has prioritized spending on essential goods, directly impacting the acquisition of smartphones in the short term, “said the senior research analyst at IDC Sangeetika Srivastava.

Likewise, he also highlighted that, on the positive side, the new 5G mobile technology is expected to be a “catalyst” for the market in the coming years, so it will play a “vital role” in the recovery of smartphone sales in 2021.

By region, IDC notes that while it will continue to be affected by Covid-19, the Chinese economy shows signs of better as containment measures and supply chain problems ease. Thus, it details that the majority of factories and shops have resumed their activity, although with certain restrictions, so it foresees that this market will register a decrease of a solid digit this 2020.

By contrast, Europe has been hit hard by the Covid-19, especially countries like Italy and Spain, which will lead to double-digit declines in smartphone sales this year. Still, it anticipates that major brands will maintain their market share thanks to strategies such as more star launches or reinforcements in e-commerce.